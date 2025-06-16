Chicago man wounded in Joliet shooting at Riverwalk Homes faces gun charges

A Chicago man who was wounded in a shooting last Thursday at Riverwalk Homes in Joliet has been charged with firing a gun during the incident.

Joliet police detectives identified Jonathan Britton, 32, as one of the suspects “involved in a shooting at Riverwalk Homes during the evening” of June 12, according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

“It is alleged that Britton fired a weapon during the incident. Britton sustained a gunshot wound during the shooting and was transported to a local hospital,” English said.

Britton was released from the hospital on Friday, English said.

“The charges were approved by the Will County State’s Attorney Office following their review of the case,” English said.

A 30-year-old male suspect in this shooting remains at a local hospital under police guard, English said.