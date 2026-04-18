Immaculate Conception School’s Andrew Wiley earns second place in state free throw competition

Immaculate Conception School sixth grader Andrew Wiley earned second place at the annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship for 11-year-old boys, held April 12 in Bloomington. (Photo provided by Allison Wiley)

Immaculate Conception School sixth grade student Andrew Wiley earned second place at the annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship for 11-year-olds at April 12 in Bloomington.

Wiley advanced t othe state competition after winning three consecutive rounds of a free throw competition in January, February, and March, and he earned one of nine spots in his age division.

He made 21 of 25 free throws in the state competition, tying him for second place. That then led to a shoot-off, and he sank five of five free throws, which led to another tie. In the second shoot-off, he made all five yet again, and took home second place.

Wiley said he’d like to thank his classmates and teachers at Immaculate Conception school for their encouragement and support, the Morris Hospital YMCA, and his parents for their support.