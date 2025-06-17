Dice game preceded Joliet shootout at Riverwalk Homes, prosecutors say

One of the three victims of a June 12 shooting at Riverwalk Homes in Joliet reported an argument about a dice game had escalated between two men, which led to a shooting, prosecutors said.

As of Tuesday, officers have arrested two men following an investigation of the shooting at the apartment complex near the Des Plaines River.

About 9:50 p.m. on June 12, officers responded to the area regarding a large group of people “outside the property who were drinking and doing drugs,” according to a petition filed by Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Hamer.

Officers heard four to five gunshots and then another volley of four to five shots, Hamer’s petition said.

Officers met with one person, Catrell Jordan, 30, Riverdale, who suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Hamer’s petition said. Then officers met with another victim of the shooting.

The latter victim was also hospitalized for treatment and he told officers about how the shooting unfolded, Hamer’s petition said.

The victim alleged Jordan and another man were in a “verbal argument about a dice game” and the argument “escalated quickly and the two began shooting at each other,” Hamer’s petition said.

Catrell Jordan (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

Officers then spoke with Jonathan Britton, 32, of Chicago, who was also wounded in the shooting.

Britton told officers he was playing a dice game when he was approached by an “unidentified group” of men, Hamer’s petition said.

A tall man with the group ran towards a nearby gate with a firearm and Britton attempted to pursue the armed man, Hamer’s petition said. Britton allegedly “discharged his own firearm two times” in the direction of the tall man, the petition said.

“Britton did not think he struck the male as the unknown male continued to walk without appearing to be hurt,” Hamer’s petition said.

When officers asked Britton to clarify his statements, he said he initially heard four gunshots followed by additional gunfire, Hamer’s petition said. Britton responded to the shooting and an “unknown person” told him where the shooter was, the petition said.

Jonathan Britton (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

“Britton then responded by firing his firearm and then observed the other armed subject flee,” Hamer’s petition said.

Britton has been formally charged with possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender and unlawful possession of a weapon by felon. Jordan was arrested on probable cause of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by felon.

Will County Judge John Pavich ordered Britton to remain in jail under the SAFE-T Act as he posed a danger to others.