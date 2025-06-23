Will County Pets of the Week: June 23, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Butternut is a gentle 18-month-old lab mix that came to NAWS from a high-kill shelter in Kentucky. He loves walks and gets along well with dogs, cats and kids. Butternut will be a great addition to any home. To meet Butternut, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Six-year-old Emma Jane was relinquished to NAWS when her family became homeless. Emma Jane is sweet, friendly with people, and curious when visitors stop to give her pets and attention. She used to be an only cat, so being in the shelter is overwhelming and stressful for her. She copes by jumping to high places to observe and be left alone. Emma Jane will be a great companion kitty but should be the only pet in the home. To meet Emma Jane, email catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Spuds is a dapper little 8-year-old, scruffy Terrier mix. He weighs almost 20 pounds, so he is working on losing some weight. He is a sweet, social, and loves being with people and getting belly rubs. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by the Will County Humane Society)

Skye was found in a junkyard by a kind person who wanted to help her. She is incredibly sweet and enjoys attention and pets. Skye has a cute purr that can be heard as soon as someone approaches her. She needs a forever home of her own. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.