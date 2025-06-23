It was an outstanding season for girls soccer in the Herald-News area. Plenty of players stood out, but here are the best of the best.

Meet the 2025 Herald-News Girls Soccer All-Area Team.

FIRST TEAM

Ilyana Barriball, so., F, Plainfield North

Ilyana Barriball of Plainfield North. (Courtesy of Kathleen Monterosso)

If there were a runner-up for Player of the Year, Barriball might have been it. The sensational sophomore scored an area-leading 33 goals to go with four assists. An All-Southwest Prairie Conference selection, she was also an IHSSCA All-State pick.

Ellie Fiegel, sr., F, Lincoln-Way East

Ellie Feigl of Lincoln-Way East (Hart Pisani)

The Herald-News Player of the Year, Feigl more than earned the award. She finished her final season with 22 goals and nine assists, leaving the Griffins second all-time in career goals with 57. She was the Southwest Suburban Conference Player of the Year, IHSSCA All-State and All-Midwest. She’ll be playing soccer for Missouri State next year.

Callie Hefner, jr., M, Minooka

Callie Hefner of Minooka. (Courtesy of Chris Brolley)

Minooka finished one game out of first place in its conference and advanced to the sectional title, where the Indians lost to eventual state champion O’Fallon. Hefner was a massive reason for that success, as she finished the year with 21 goals and 12 assists. She also earned All-SPC honors.

Ava Lambert, so., F, Plainfield Central

Ava Lambert

An All-SPC selection, Lambert was a goal waiting to happen for the Wildcats. The sophomore put 32 balls in the back of the net while also chipping in 10 assists. Plainfield Central will be glad to have her back for another two years.

Abby Sudkamp, sr., D, Lincoln-Way Central

Abby Sudkamp of Lincoln-Way Central. (Courtesy of Sean Fahey )

There were a pair of offensive players we could’ve put here from Lincoln-Way Central, but consider that the Knights only gave up 13 goals all year with Sudkamp at center back. Then consider that as a defender, she still scored nine goals and added five assists. Finally, consider that she was all-conference, all-state and will be playing for Loyola last year, and it was a no-brainer to have her on the first team.

Maggie Wolniakowski, jr., F, Providence Catholic

Maggie Wolniakowski of Providence Catholic. (Courtesy of Karli Eggert)

Providence was one of two teams from the area to advance to the super sectional round, and Wolniakowski was a major reason. The Celtics’ co-MVP was also the Chicago Catholic Conference MVP after scoring 23 goals and chipping in 15 assists.

Gabriela Kuruc, so., M, Lemont

Lemont sophomore Gabriella Kuruc

Kuruc had one of the most impressive statlines of anyone on this list. The sophomore finished 2025 with 24 goals and a whopping 26 assists. That earned her South Suburban Conference-Blue Player of the Year, All-SSC, IHSSCA All-State, and All-Midwest honors.

Ava Kozak, sr., F, Lockport

Ava Kozak

Despite only playing for the Porters for two seasons, Kozak leaves Lockport as the all-time leader in career goals with 49. That included 25 this past season to go with 13 assists, which earned her All-SPC honors. She’ll be playing soccer for Marquette next year.

Emma Vugteveen, fr., F, Joliet West

Joliet West's Emma Vugteveen. (Hart Pisani)

Talk about hitting the ground running. In her first year of high school, Vugteveen dominated the pitch with 28 goals and 12 assists. That’s with her missing the last two games of the year due to injury. An All-SPC selection, she’ll lead the Tigers for years to come.

Alaina Clark, sr., M, Wilmington

Alaina Clark (Submitted by Dawn Bonty)

An All-ICE and all-state selection, Clark finished the season with 24 goals and 16 assists, with eight of her goals coming unassisted. She scored 48% of Wilmington’s goals and contributed 33% of the Wildcats’ assists. She finishes her career with 92 goals and 48 assists, school records for girls and boys.

Allie Werner, jr., F, Peotone

Allie Werner of Peotone. (Courtesy of Ryan Murray)

With 35 goals and 20 assists last season, Werner now has 84 goals and 34 assists for her career with a year to add to those totals. An All-Illinois Central Eight selection, she was also an all-state player in 2025.

SECOND TEAM

Kiersten White, sr., M, Lincoln-Way West

Hayden Spodarek, jr., D, Lockport

Alyssa Thulin, jr., F, Providence Catholic

Madi Watt, sr., F, Lincoln-Way Central

Flynn Meyer, jr., GK, Lincoln-Way Central

Maggie Dockery, sr., GK, Reed-Custer

Elizabeth Burfeind, jr., M, Lincoln-Way East

Adelyn Thomas, fr., M, Lincoln-Way East

Jasmine Acosta, so., M, Plainfield South

Jada Neil, sr., M, Minooka

Caroline Dinnon, sr., F, Plainfield East

HONORABLE MENTION

Kessiah Purnell, jr, F, Plainfield East

Gwen Stewart, jr., F, Reed-Custer

Kaitlyn Lambert, so., D, Plainfield Central

Jules Rafacz, so., D, Lincoln-Way Central

Victoria Davila, sr., M, Joliet Central

Alexa Thompson, so., D, Providence Catholic

Madison Hruby, sr., F, Lemont

Alyssa Flood, sr., F, Lockport

Kaleigh Blatti, sr., GK, Joliet West

Addison Van Duyne, so., M, Wilmington

Grier Isaacson, sr., D, Plainfield North

Trinity Yancey, jr., F, Bolingbrook

Camden Cosich, jr., D, Lincoln-Way East

Kara Wasihwell, sr., M, Lincoln-Way East

Rachel Brayton, fr., F, Plainfield South

Sophia Rausa, sr., D, Minooka

Jazmine Valles, sr., D, Minooka

Callie Weiss, jr., D, Peotone