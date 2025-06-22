Lockport names its next police chief

Lockport — The Lockport City Council officially approved the appointment of a new police chief at its Wednesday night meeting.

John Arizzi, who currently serves as the commander of the investigations department at the Lockport Police Department, has been named to replace Rich Harang as chief after Harang’s retirement next month.

Harang has been a member of the Lockport police force for 26 years, and has served the last four as chief. Many members of the police department attended the City Council meeting to see Harang off and congratulate Arizzi on his new role.

Retiring Police Chief Rich Harang stands with his family, Mayor Steven Streit, and members of the the Lockport Police Department who came out to support him at the Wednesday, June 18, 2025 City Council meeting. (Jessie Molloy)

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community and lead the brave men and women of the Lockport Police Department,” Harang said at the meeting.

“When I first put on the badge, I couldn’t have imagined the journey ahead,” he continued. “Over the years, I’ve witnessed both the challenges and the triumphs of our community, and through it all, I’ve been continually inspired by the resilience and strength of our residents and officers alike.”

Harang expressed gratitude to the mayor, City Council, Lockport police officers and staff as well as the residents of Lockport for their ongoing trust and support throughout his career and his family.

“I wouldn’t change a single moment of my time here—it’s been an absolute privilege," Harang said. “Thank you all for the memories and the challenges. I’ll miss every one of you.”

“You’ve been a tremendous blessing to our city,” said Mayor Steven Streit, before presenting Harang with a plaque. “We’ve been nothing but impressed with you and all you’ve done for the community.”

Lockport Mayor Steven Streit presents outgoing Police Chief Rich Harang with a plaque at the City Council meeting on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (Jessie Molloy)

During his time as chief, Harang worked to advance public safety initiatives, strengthen community partnerships, and mentor future leaders in the department, including Arizzi.

“I’ve worked here just under 20 years and (was) mentored under Chief Harang,” said Arizzi. “I’m obviously wildly excited to take on this role and continue on this path.”

“I leave this position with peace in my heart, knowing the department is in capable hands and the mission continues,” said Harang. “With the decision of city leadership to select John Arizzi as my successor, I have complete confidence the department will continue to thrive under his leadership.”

“We’ve got a great city in Lockport,” said Arizzi, who is a New Lenox native. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work with the community, enhance our public safety programs, and work with the businesses, council members, and the citizens.”

Harang will officially retire and hand over the role of chief to Arizzi on Friday, July 11.