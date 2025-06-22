Childerguild Gift Shop at Silver Cross Hospital celebrates 75 years

Childerguild Gift Shop at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox is celebrating 75 years of raising money for the hospital’s women’s and children’s services. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

The Childerguild Gift Shop sells jewelry, women’s and baby’s clothing, books and décor, according to a news release from Silver Cross.

A group of women founded Childerguild in 1910 with a mission to support the Women’s and Children’s Services at Silver Cross Hospital, according to the Silver Cross website.

Through the years, the Childerguild Gift Shop has helped raise more than $6.8 million for Silver Cross’ women’s and children’s health services, according to the release.

Members initially raised funds by selling sold goods to patients, pushing carts from room to room and through its annual Childerguild Ball.

The women of Childerguild borrowed $500 from their club funds to open a hospital gift shop, according to the release.

The shop officially opened on June 4, 1950, in a small space on the hospital’s former Joliet campus and adjacent to the hospital’s pharmacy, according to the release.

The gift shop sold items donated from members, as well as special orders, according to the release. Items included handmade booties, bed jackets, baby bibs and potted plants, according to the release.

Auxiliary member Ailene Landmann also made and donated more 100 stuffed animals, according to the release.

The shop earned $248.08 in its first month. By the end of 1950, the shop’s proceeds repaid the $500 loan and netted a $1,100 profit. Two years and seven months later, the total profit was $10,000, according to the release.

A new gift shop opened in the spacious lobby of Silver Cross’ New Lenox replacement hospital in 2012.

Childerguild has donated $555,000 to the Silver Cross Foundation to support women’s and children’s services at Silver Cross Hospital. Pictured (L to R): Silver Cross President and CEO Michael Mutterer, Childerguild President Peggy Maruszak, Childerguild Treasurer Marcia Obman-Gray and Silver Cross Executive Director Tracy Simons (Photo provided by the Silver Cross Foundation)

In 2021, Childerguild donated $350,000 to the Silver Cross Foundation to help provide additional services for women and infants.

In early 2025, Childerguild donated a NAVA (neurally adjusted ventilatory assist) system earlier this year that makes it even easier for NICU babies to breathe comfortably, according to the release.

Hartney said in the release that Childerguild is always looking for volunteers.

Hartney said in the release that volunteers should be “women who have a passion for children and looking for a way to give back to our communities.”