Joliet home damaged in fire

The Joliet Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of Karen Drive, after receiving a report of a structure fire in a two-story home on Monday, June 16, 2025. (Photo provided by Joliet Fire Department)

A two-story house on Joliet’s west side was damaged as a result of a heavy fire on Monday.

The Joliet Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of Karen Drive, after receiving a report of a structure fire in a two-story home, according to a news release from the Joliet Fire Department.

Company 7 arrived within three minutes of the call and saw heavy fire and black smoke coming from the residence, according to the release.

The engine that arrived first “set up a defensive attack to control the fire,” according to the release.

Once firefighters knocked down the fire, firefighters “performed an interior attack and search of the structure,” which had damage from the heavy fire, smoke and water.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 1 p.m., although crews remained at the scene for 90 minutes, “extinguishing hot spots and checking for extension,” according to the release.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and the fire department had no injuries to report, according to the release.

Fire crews from stations 1,6,7,8 and 9 also responded to the scene, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the release.