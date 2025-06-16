Will County Pets of the Week: June 16, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Alice is a 1-year-old, 30-pound beagle mix. She is playful and cuddly and enjoys meeting new people. She loves other dogs and even likes playing with cats. Alice does well with children and will make the perfect family dog. Although Alice is heartworm-positive, NAWS will cover the cost of treatment; she just needs a family to love and care for her. To meet Alice, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Gershwin is a 1-year-old shorthair that was found as a friendly stray. She is very sweet and loves attention. She enjoys being held, petted and will roll over to have her belly rubbed. Gershwin’s affectionate, outgoing and curious nature will help her thrive in a loving home. She is not a fan of other kitties and prefers to be some’s special one-and-only. To meet Gershwin, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinos)

Posey is an 8-month-old, 35-pound pug/bulldog mix. She needs time and patience when warming up to new people. But once Posey warms up, she’s goofy and affectionate. Posey loves going for walks, exploring and crawling into people’s laps for love. Posey needs an owner with pug and/or bulldog experience. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by the Will County Humane Society)

Maggie, a longhaired, tortoise shell, 10-month-old kitten, is the perfect mix of chill, curious and affectionate. She enjoys exploring her surroundings, observing other cats and hanging out with people. She free-roams in the shelter’s main cat room and is very comfortable around other cats. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.