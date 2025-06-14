Crest Hill restaurant features fresh take on Polish food

Black Sheep Craft Kitchen in Crest Hill, which offers Polish and American fusion cuisine using locally sourced ingredients, is seen on Sunday, June 8, 2025. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

Black Sheep Craft Kitchen in Crest Hill offers Polish and American fusion cuisine using locally sourced ingredients.

“Our dishes celebrate the rich flavors of Poland and the heartwarming essence of American comfort food,” according to the Black Sheep Craft Kitchen Facebook page.

Menu items include potato pancakes, Polish sausage and döner kebabs, according to the Facebook page.

Black Sheep Craft Kitchen is located at 21125 Division Street in Crest Hill.

For more information, call 815-714-2273 or visit blacksheepcraftkitchen.com.