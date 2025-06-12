Cooper’s Hawk restaurant now open in Plainfield

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant is located at 16344 Boulevard Place in Plainfield, is seen on Sunday, June 8, 2025. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant recently opened a location in Plainfield.

“Plainfield, we’ve arrived! Our brand-new Cooper’s Hawk is officially open, and we couldn’t be more excited!” Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant posted on its Facebook page. “Swing in, have a bite of something delicious, and toast with us!

Founded in 2005, Cooper’s Hawk offers “an upscale casual dining restaurant, full-service bar, private dining room, and Napa-style tasting room and retail gift store,” according to the Cooper’s Hawk website.

Reservations are “highly recommended” for dining-in but the wine tasting is walk-in only. Cooper’s Hawk in Plainfield also features a wine club and carryout and curbside service.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant is located at 16344 Boulevard Place, Plainfield.

For more information, call 815-846-4464 or visit chwinery.com.