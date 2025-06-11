Minooka baseball leads All-Southwest Prairie Conference baseball team

Minooka’s CJ Deckinga delivers a pitch against Plainfield North on Thursday, May 2, 2024 in Minooka. (Gary Middendorf)

The All-Conference baseball and softball teams have been announced and as to be expected, the Herald-News area had plenty of players honored.

For the Southwest Prairie Conference, it was Minooka leading the way with seven selections, including the MVP and Pitcher of the Year in Brayden Zilis. Zilis is an Illinois State commit and helped lead the Indians to a 33-4 record.

He wasn’t alone in that effort, though, and the All-Conference list proves it. Michigan State commit and potential MLB Draft pick CJ Deckinga made the team too, along with fellow Michigan State commit Zane Caves. Isaac Goddard, Rhett Harris, Jason Duy and Brady Kozlowski also made the cut.

Joliet West wasn’t too far behind Minooka as they compiled six selections. Seniors Quintin Guardia, Nate Consalvo and Ryan Lasson all headed the group along with junior Sean Hogan. Daniel Lukancic and Henry Young were also chosen.

Plainfield North and Plainfield Central each had four selections. Brendan Henderson, Ryan O’Connor, Johnny Andretich and Jacsen Tucker all made it for the Tigers while JT Augustyniak, Ryan Perry, Kyle Perry, and Michael Arroyo were picked for the Wildcats.

Romeoville added four players, too, in Nolan Holgado, Karlos Otero, Jonathan Lee and Jeremy Thompson. Plainfield South had two standouts in Cody Hogan and Caden Pierceall. Plainfield East (Jeremy Stokes), Joliet Central (Andrew Nixon) and Bolingbrook (Pharrell Weekley) all had one.

The Southwest Prairie Conference wasn’t the only one to be dominated by Herald-News teams.

Lincoln-Way East and Lincoln-Way Central led the Southwest Suburban Conference with five selections apiece. The Griffins saw MLB prospect Jack Bauer make it alongside Cooper Johnson, Casey Mikrut, Evan Riiff and Jack Tamer. The Knights’ picks were Liam Arsich, Filippo Baratta, Nolan Bartkus, Conor McCabe and Luke Mensik.

Lockport and Lincoln-Way West each put up four selections with the Warriors fielding the MVP. Lockport’s picks were Jeffrey Bruining, Anthony Farina, Adam Kozak and Austin Winge. The Warriors’ selections were Lucas Acevedo, Conor Essenburg, Michael Pettit and Anthony Vita.

Essenburg, a University of Kentucky commit, was the MVP of the conference for his two-way play at pitcher and outfield.

Coal City and Wilmington each put five players on the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Lucas Rink, Kyle Farrell, Ryan Kettman, Zach Ohlund and Dierks Geiss were all chosen from the Wildcats while the Coalers sent Lance Cuddy, AJ Willis, Ethan Olson, Gabe McHugh and Gavin Berger.

In the same conference, Reed-Custer had three selections in Landen Robinson, Alex Bielfeldt and Joe Bembenek. Peotone had two choices in Ruben Velasco and Joe Hasse.

Dwight earned four selections to the Tri-County Conference team in Joey Starks, Luke Gallet, Owen Dunlop and Ryan Bumpous. Seneca had one choice in Paxton Giertz.

Lemont sent seven players to the All-South Suburban Conference team. Shea Glotzbach, Jacob Parr, Matt Devoy, Cannon Madej, Brett Tucker, Nick Reno and Zane Schneider all represented Lemont.

Joliet Catholic placed seven players on the East Suburban Catholic Conference team. Lucas Simulick, Zach Pomatto, Ryan Yurisich, Keegan Farnaus, Steve Martin, Ian Campbell and Lucas Grant were all chosen. Pomatto was Offensive Player of the Year, Grant was Pitcher of the Year and Simulick was Defensive Player of the Year.

Finally, Providence Catholic earned three selections in Enzo Infelise, Nate O’Donnell and Sammy Atkinson. Infelise was also named the Chicago Catholic League Lawless Award Winner, given to the conference’s top senior.