Will County Pets of the Week: June 9, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Petey is a 2-year-old terrier mix that was found as a stray with a broken hip. He underwent surgery and is much better. Petey is friendly, energetic and sweet. He loves long walks and would love to run and play in his own yard. Petey loves everyone he meets and does well with other dogs. To meet Petey, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Petey is a 2-year-old terrier mix that was found as a stray with a broken hip. He underwent surgery and is much better. Petey is friendly, energetic and sweet. He loves long walks and would love to run and play in his own yard. Petey loves everyone he meets and does well with other dogs. To meet Petey, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Toby is an 8-year-old, 14-pound domestic short hair that needs a quiet home. Toby’s previous owner relinquished her because she was fearful and never came out from under the bed. While she was a bit shy when she first arrived at NAWS, she has not acted overly fearful. Instead, she shows she wants to be loved by approaching people for attention and gentle pets. She especially loves neck and head scratches. Toby is curious, gentle, loves snuggle in her soft bed and could make a lovely couch companion. To meet Toby, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Toby is an 8-year-old, 14-pound domestic short hair that needs a quiet home. Toby’s previous owner relinquished her because she was fearful and never came out from under the bed. While she was a bit shy when she first arrived at NAWS, she has not acted overly fearful. Instead, she shows she wants to be loved by approaching people for attention and gentle pets. She especially loves neck and head scratches. Toby is curious, gentle, loves snuggle in her soft bed and could make a lovely couch companion. To meet Toby, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Scout is a sweet 3-year-old Chihuahua/terrier mix. Once Scout warms up, he’s ready to be the best buddy. Scout enjoys walks and curling up in comfortable blankets. He has been a bit selective with his dog friends so far but seems to prefer smaller, mellow dogs. He needs a home where he can play and explore. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Scout is a sweet 3-year-old Chihuahua/terrier mix. Once Scout warms up, he’s ready to be the best buddy. Scout enjoys walks and curling up in comfortable blankets. He has been a bit selective with his dog friends so far but seems to prefer smaller, mellow dogs. He needs a home where he can play and explore. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by the Will County Humane Society)

Ten-month-old Salem is sweet but can be quite shy at first. With some patience, Salem enjoys pets and playing. Salem has done well with the other kittens. If people are sitting on the floor, Salem will waltz up to them and nuzzle them for pets and affection. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.