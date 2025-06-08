Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox renames center for women’s health

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox recently renamed its Center for Women’s Health to the Silver Cross Center for Breast Health. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox recently renamed its Center for Women’s Health to reflect current services.

The center is now called the Silver Cross Center for Breast Health.

“We changed the name because after we moved to the new location, we started doing more and more breast procedures, compared to others such as pelvic ultrasounds,” Marci Vasiliades, administrative director of imaging services at Silver Cross, said in the release.

Along with the new name, the center added a fourth mammography machine last fall and will soon add a third breast ultrasound machine, according to the release.

The name change also acknowledges that men get breast cancer as well.

“We don’t see as many men here as women, but, yes, the Silver Cross Center for Breast Health is for women and men,” Vasiliades said in the release.

For more information, call the Silver Cross Center for Breast Health at 815-300-6350. To book an appointment online, visit silvercross.org/schedule-now.