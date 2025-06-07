Dollar Tree comes to Shorewood

Dollar Tree recently opened in Shorewood.

Dollar Tree, which has thousands of stores across the United States and Canada, is known for its “thrill of the hunt” shopping experience.

Products include books, candy, cleaning supplies, craft supplies, dinnerware, food, gifts, gift bags and gift wrap, glassware, health and beauty, party supplies, seasonal decor, snacks, teaching supplies and toys.

Dollar Tree recently changed its primary price point to $1.25, according to the Dollar Tree website.

Dollar Tree is located at 663 Brook Forest Ave. in Shorewood.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, call 779-341-7755 or visit locations.dollartree.com.