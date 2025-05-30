Groundbreaking Monday for Joliet regional water project

Officials from Joliet and five neighboring communities go to Chicago on Monday for a groundbreaking for the pipeline that will bring them Lake Michigan water.

The 60-mile pipeline will bring water to Crest Hill, Shorewood, Romeoville, Minooka and Channahon along with Joliet – all members of the Grand Prairie Water Commission.

The groundbreaking will take place at the start of the pipeline in Durkin Park on the southwest side of Chicago.

Mayor Terry D’Arcy noted the groundbreaking and water project as one of the important developments in Joliet during his State of the City speech on Wednesday.

Map at a 2019 community event showed potential new water sources for the city of Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

“One of the most transformative initiatives Joliet has been leading and managing for several years is our work with the Grand Prairie Water Commission,” D’Arcy said. “This partnership between six communities will deliver a sustainable, long-term water source from Lake Michigan to more than 250,000 residents across our region.”

Joliet initiated the Lake Michigan water project but sought partnerships with neighboring communities to share both the benefits and the costs of the nearly $1.5 billion project.

The Grand Prairie Water Commission board has representatives from all six communities.

The board chairman is Shorewood Mayor Clarence C. “CC” DeBold.