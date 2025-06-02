Will County Pets of the Week: June 2, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

--> -->

Luna is a sweet and playful 1-year-old shepherd mix. She came to NAWS with her sister after being saved from euthanasia. Luna loves everyone she meets and would do well with other dogs and children. Luna loves going on walks and playing with her toys. She will make a perfect family pup. To meet Luna, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Luna is a sweet and playful 1-year-old shepherd mix. She came to NAWS with her sister after being saved from euthanasia. Luna loves everyone she meets and would do well with other dogs and children. Luna loves going on walks and playing with her toys. She will make a perfect family pup. To meet Luna, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Mary is a friendly 6-year-old domestic shorthair that came to NAWS through a local animal control, where she was at risk of being euthanized. Mary is gentle, curious and appreciative of attention. She patiently waits for visitors to stop and spend time with her and then melts when petted. She will make a wonderful companion kitty. To meet Mary, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Mary is a friendly 6-year-old domestic shorthair that came to NAWS through a local animal control, where she was at risk of being euthanized. Mary is gentle, curious and appreciative of attention. She patiently waits for visitors to stop and spend time with her and then melts when petted. She will make a wonderful companion kitty. To meet Mary, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Rudy is a sweet 3-year-old terrier/pug mix. He loves to walk around and investigate the humane society grounds and roll around in the grass. Rudy is a nervous dog that needs a quiet home with just one to two people and an owner with plenty of patience. He doesn’t mind coexisting with another laid-back dog. Once Rudy feels safe, he will be very loving. He is always rolling over for belly rubs from staff. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Rudy is a sweet 3-year-old terrier/pug mix. He loves to walk around and investigate the humane society grounds and roll around in the grass. Rudy is a nervous dog that needs a quiet home with just one to two people and an owner with plenty of patience. He doesn’t mind coexisting with another laid-back dog. Once Rudy feels safe, he will be very loving. He is always rolling over for belly rubs from staff. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Robbie is an incredibly affectionate 10-year-old domestic shorthair that came from a local animal control. He loves people and rubs against them or climbs onto them for attention and pets. He doesn’t mind the other cats and is fine coexisting with them so far. He is a bit skinny, so the humane society is helping him gain a few pounds. He also has some hair loss on his back end and tail, which his veterinarian believes is due to poor care, living outside and stress. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Robbie is an incredibly affectionate 10-year-old domestic shorthair that came from a local animal control. He loves people and rubs against them or climbs onto them for attention and pets. He doesn’t mind the other cats and is fine coexisting with them so far. He is a bit skinny, so the humane society is helping him gain a few pounds. He also has some hair loss on his back end and tail, which his veterinarian believes is due to poor care, living outside and stress. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by the Will County Humane Society)

Snowflake may be a little clumsy and a bit quirky, but he is 100% sweet and lovable. He is independent and loves quiet playtime and surprise snuggles. He also does well with other cats and dogs. To meet Snowflake, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.

Snowflake may be a little clumsy and a bit quirky, but he is 100% sweet and lovable. He is independent and loves quiet playtime and surprise snuggles. He also does well with other cats and dogs. To meet Snowflake, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Princess Bella is a calm and affectionate kitty that loves cuddles and pets. She enjoys lounging in her castle, watching the world outside and cozy snuggles. Bella prefers to be the only one in your kingdom, and with a little patience, she’ll shower the right person with love. To meet Princess Bella, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.