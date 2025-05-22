Traffic alert in Plainfield Saturday morning for St. Mary Parish’s 5K race

The race route and traffic changes for the Knights of Columbus/St. Mary Immaculate Parish Mile Run & 5k Race in Plainfield on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Provided by the Plainfield Police Department)

Prepare for traffic delays and road closures in the vicinity of St. Mary Immaculate Parish along Illinois Route 59 in Plainfield Saturday morning.

Traffic changes will be put in place for the Knights of Columbus/St. Mary Immaculate Parish Mile Run & 5k Race.

The Kids Mile Run will begin at 8 a.m. and the 5K race will begin immediately thereafter, which is expected to start at 8:30 a.m.

Starting at 5 a.m. on Saturday no parking will be permitted along the race route.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday police will close the following roadways:

• Robert Avenue from IL Route 59 to Benson Avenue

• Benson Avenue from Robert Avenue to Julie Avenue

• Frederick Avenue from Robert Avenue to Norman Avenue

• Getson Avenue from Frederick Avenue to U.S. Route 30

• Howard Street from U.S. Route 30 to Renwick Road

The 5K run/walk is a 3.1 mile course that begins in the parking lot of St. Mary Immaculate Parish, located at 15629 S. IL Route 59.