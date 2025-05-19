Will County Pets of the Week: May 19, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Eddy is a sweet and scruffy 3-year-old terrier mix currently living in a foster home. Eddy has completed his heartworm treatment and is waiting for his final heartworm test to be cleared. Eddy only has one eye, and his veterinarian believes he was born that way. Eddie can be timid, but he will surely warm up and show love. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Eddy is a sweet and scruffy 3-year-old terrier mix currently living in a foster home. Eddy has completed his heartworm treatment and is waiting for his final heartworm test to be cleared. Eddy only has one eye, and his veterinarian believe he was born that way. Eddie can be timid, but he will surely warm up and show love. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by the Will County Humane Society)

Lotus is an 11-month-old kitten that had a rough start to life and came to the humane society with her littermates. She’s made good progress at the shelter and will even climb into volunteers’ laps to cuddle and get pets. Lotus does well with the other older kittens, as she has grown up around her siblings and her friends. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Lotus is an 11-month-old kitten that had a rough start to life and came to the humane society with her littermates. She’s made good progress at the shelter and will even her climb into volunteers’ laps to cuddle and get pets. Lotus does well with the other older kittens, as she has grown up around her siblings and her friends. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Ellie loves a good game of tag and would thrive in a home with another energetic feline friend. She’s an independent gal with a big personality. She also is a bird-watching fanatic and is obsessed with toys. Ellie knows her name and loves a good petting session. To meet Ellie, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.

Ellie loves a good game of tag and would thrive in a home with another energetic feline friend. She’s an independent gal with a big personality. She also is a bird-watching fanatic and is obsessed with toys. Ellie knows her name and loves a good petting session. To meet Ellie, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Persephone is sweet and playful, and she loves cuddles, lap time and being held, purring the whole time. She adores other friendly cats and would thrive with a feline companion. To meet Persephone, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.

Persephone is sweet and playful, and she loves cuddles, lap time and being held, purring the whole time. She adores other friendly cats and would thrive with a feline companion. To meet Persephone, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me not Rescue)

Two-year-old Damon is friendly and affectionate and full of love and energy. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccines and microchipped. Damon has a playful side and is always down for a game of fetch, but he’s also gentle and sweet. He does well with other dogs, too. To meet Damon, call Will County Animal Protection Services at 815-723-4723.

Two-year-old Damon is friendly and affectionate and full of love and energy. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccines and microchipped. Damon has a playful side and is always down for a game of fetch, but he’s also gentle and sweet. He does well with other dogs, too. To meet Damon, call Will County Animal Protection Services at 815-723-4723. (Photo provided by Will County Animal Protection Services)

At age 2, Charm is a friendly, quiet, loyal and affectionate dog that loves to be around his human friends. He’s an excellent companion for quiet walks or cozy nights inside and will likely stay by his owner’s side. Since Charm’s history with other dogs is unknown, he should receive slow and proper introductions to other dogs in the household. Given his affectionate and loyal nature, Charm is the perfect pet for someone looking for a best friend and one-on-one time. Charm is neutered, up to date on his vaccines and microchipped. To meet Charm, call Will County Animal Protection Services at 815-723-4723.