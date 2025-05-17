Traffic alert: Major backups expected along I-80 in Joliet this weekend

A sign for the eastbound direction of Interstate 80 seen in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Eastbound motorists should avoid Interstate 80 through Joliet this weekend, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

IDOT announced roadwork Friday, the same day a weekend of races starts at the Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, which likely will bring extra traffic to I-80.

Lanes and ramps will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Friday for bridge repairs and pavement patching in an area between Richards Street and Wheeler Avenue, IDOT said in a news release issued Friday.

All eastbound ramps from Chicago Street, which also serves as U.S. Route 52 and Illinois Route 53, onto I-80 also will be shut down.

Chicago Street also leads to the Route 66 Raceway, where the Gerber Collision and Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals drag races will be held through the weekend.

“Heavy congestion is anticipated,” IDOT said. “Motorists should consider alternative routes to avoid the area. Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks, so other interstate routes are encouraged.”

Fans pack the stands for the Gerber Collision and Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals at the Route 66 Raceway in Joliet in 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

All lanes and ramps are expected to be open again by 5 a.m. Monday, IDOT said.

Lane closures during the weekend will take place in eastbound lanes between Richards and Wheeler.

A detour will be posted to guide motorists at alternative routes to I-80 with the closing of the Chicago Street ramps, IDOT said.

“At least one eastbound I-80 lane will remain open at all times, and westbound I-80 will not be impacted,” IDOT said.

More information is available at the website I80will.org.