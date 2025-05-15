Joliet issues traffic alert around Route 66 Raceway this weekend

Race fans pack the stands for NHRA’s Gerber Collision and Glass Route 66 Nationals at Route 66 Raceway on Sunday, May 19, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Traffic around the Route 66 Raceway in Joliet will increase Thursday through Sunday for the NHRA races that are happening there this weekend.

The Joliet Police Department issued a traffic advisory for the following roadways that will be affected:

• Schweitzer Road,

• Illinois Route 53/South Chicago Street,

• Laraway Road

• West Road,

• Mills Road,

• Patterson Road

If you’re traveling in the area plan for traffic delays and alternative routes, the Joliet Police Department said.

Drivers should follow instructions given by Joliet police personnel directing traffic, and pay attention to any traffic control devices (signs, cones, and barricades), police said.

For more info about parking, visit https://www.route66raceway.com/maps-seating-charts/