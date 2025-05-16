Stalled semi blocks traffic on downtown Joliet street

A semi malfunctioned in downtown Joliet Friday, adding to the challenges of navigating the area. (Felix Sarver)

A semi-truck blocked traffic in downtown Joliet on Friday, adding to the challenges of navigating the area.

Dwayne English, spokesman for the Joliet Police Department, said the semi-truck malfunctioned at Chicago and Ottawa streets – but a tow truck was on its way Friday afternoon.

A semi malfunctioned in downtown Joliet Friday, adding to the challenges of navigating the area. (Felix Sarver)

“One lane of eastbound Jefferson Street is open at this time,” English said.

The Jefferson Street bridge, also in downtown Joliet, was shut down Wednesday for “emergency repairs” for an indeterminate period of time, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Eastbound U.S. Route 30 traffic goes over the Jefferson Street bridge across the Des Plaines River and through downtown Joliet.

Westbound U.S. 30 traffic uses the Cass Street bridge, currently reduced to one lane since August due deteriorated steel in the structure.

IDOT plans to close the Cass Street bridge by early September. That bridge will remain closed for all of 2026 for structural steel repairs.

Downtown Joliet road closures remain as work continues on the Chicago Street project.