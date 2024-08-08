Cass Street bridge in Joliet to go down to one lane for several months

The Cass Street bridge in Joliet seen in March when the three-lane route was reduced to two lanes. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Cass Street bridge in downtown Joliet will be reduced to one lane for months starting Monday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that the bridge will be reduced from three lanes to one indefinitely after an inspection found corroded steel.

The lane reduction will continue into 2025 when a rehabilitation project for the bridge is planned, said IDOT spokeswoman Maria Castaneda. A timetable for that project has not yet been set, she said.

The one-way bridge over the Des Plaines River also is the route for westbound U.S. 30 traffic through downtown.

“The lane closures are due to corrosion of the structural steel on portions of the bridge, discovered during a recent evaluation,” the IDOT news release said. “The current posted weight restrictions on the bridge will remain in place.”

