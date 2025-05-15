Minooka girls win Class 3A Rock Island Sectional title: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Class 3A Rock Island Sectional: Minooka took first place in the 16-team sectional with 102 points, ahead of runner-up Rock Island’s total of 85. Lincoln-Way West (61) took sixth, Joliet West (35) was eighth, Plainfield South (14) took 14th and Joliet Central (3) was tied for 15th. State qualifiers for the Indians were Elizabeth Egwunwoke in the 100-and 200-meter dash, Natalie Nahs in the 800-meter run, Maya Ledesma in both the 1600 and 3200, Gianna Caldwell in the 110-meter hurdles, the 4x100 relay team of Natilee Carlos, Lydia Michalesko, Zoe Moxley, and Egwunwoke, and the 4x400 relay team of Caprice Rodely, Zoe Moxley, Paige Joachim, and Nahs. Other area state qualifiers were Alanah Smith of Lincoln-Way West in the 100 and 200, the Lincoln-Way West 4x100 and 4x200 team of Bliss Ward, Emma Novotny, Addison Goodwin, and Smith, the Plainfield South 4x200 team of Tamari Pernell, Payton Smith, Natalie Trentz, and Jaioni Webb, and Joliet West’s Ava Offerman and Lincoln-Way West’s Reese Geiger in the pole vault.
Class 3A Lockport Sectional: Area state qualifiers were Grace Murphy of Lincoln-Way East in the 100, Alaina Steele of Lincoln-Way East and Sydney Fontaine of Lockport in the 400, Mia Forystek of Lincoln-Way Central in the 800, Keira Faxel of Lincoln-Way Central and Niki Tselios of Lemont in the 1600, Gracie Kane of Lockport and Ava Dughetti of Lincoln-Way Central in the 3200, Kyra Hayden of Lincoln-Way East and Sydney Cline of Lockport in both the 100 and 300 hurdles, Lincoln-Way East’s 4x100 relay of Murphy, Nora Keane, Jumi Aremu, and Steele, Lincoln-Way East’s 4x200 relay of Murphy, Angel Dixon, Aremu and Keane, Lincoln-Way East’s 4x400 team of Hayden, Aremu, Keane and Steele, Lockport’s 4x400 team of Mary Sola, Lexi Shea, Cline, and Fontaine, Lincoln-Way Central’s 4x400 team of Jillian Davies, Nicole Demma, Ana Dal Ponte, and Forystek, Lincoln-Way Central’s 4x800 team of Davies, Del Ponte, Faxel and Forystek, Lockport’s 4x800 team of Katie Peetz, Sola, Shea, and Fontaine, Lemont’s 4x800 team of Tselios, Cassie Cunningham, Maya Fedko, and Hannah Farley, Lemont’s Ashley Wrublik in the shot put, Lincoln-Way East’s Angelina Tadros in the discus, Zion Tucker of Lockport in the high jump, McKena Migliori of Lockport and Kylie Koehler of Lincoln-Way Central in the pole vault, and Lockport’s Veronica Walkosz in the triple jump.
Class 3A Downers Grove South Sectional: Plainfield North won the team title with 115 points, ahead of Downers Grove North’s total of 104.5. Area state qualifiers were Plainfield North’s Taylor McClain and Lauren Dellangelo in the 100, McClain, Plainfield East’s Briyah Beatty, Plainfield North’s Kaiya Bradshaw, and Bolingbrook’s Danielle Cathey and Kayla Cole in the 200, Dellanagelo and Beatty in the 400, Plainfield North’s Lindsey Wenz in the 800, Plainfield North’s Marlie Czarniewski and Elsie Czarniewski in the 1600, Plainfield East’s Haley Anderson and Plainfield North’s Shyi Harris in the 100 hurdles, Plainfield Central’s Shania Davison in the 300 hurdles, Plainfield North’s 4x100 team of Bradshaw, Dellangelo, Aniya Poindexter and McClain, Bolingbrook’s 4x100 team of Sarai Carter, Cole, Amiya Sullivan, and Cathey, Plainfield East’s 4x100 team of Anderson, Beatty, Laila Adams, and Brisline Lankah, Plainfield Central’s 4x100 team of Grace Flanagan, Na’Vayuh Junior, Aaliyah Rodriguez, and Davison, Plainfield North’s 4x200 team of Bradshaw, Poindexter, Aven Thomas and McClain, Bolingbrook’s 4x200 team of Yasmin Abdul, Cole, Carter, and Cathey, Plainfield North’s 4x400 team of Dellangelo, Tessa Russo, Poindexter, and Wenz, Plainfield North’s 4x800 team of Tessa Russo, Elsie Czarniewski, Marlie Czarniewski, and Wenz, and Plainfield Central’s Aaliyah Rodriguez in the long jump and the triple jump.
Class 2A Pontiac Sectional: Area state qualifiers were Morris’ Ava Conley in the 400, Peotone’s Celeste Edwards in the 800, Reed-Custer’s Alyssa Wollenzien and Morris’ Leah Martin the 100 hurdles, Wollenzien and Coal City’s Madelyn Castle in the 300 hurdles, Morris’ 4x400 team of Hannah Linn, Aubrey Lines, Makensi Martin, and Conley, Morris’ 4x800 team of Makensi Martin, Paityn Valentine, Lines, and Leah Ortiz, Peotone’s Terrynn Clott in the shot put and discus, Reed-Custer’s Sophia Burciaga in the pole vault, and Coal City’s Ella Wills in the long jump.
BASEBALL
Lincoln-Way West 4, Lincoln-Way Central 3: The Warriors scored all four of their runs in the fifth inning on a two-run double by Connor Essenburg, an RBI double by Ian Hazelip and an RBI single by Jackson Mansker. Essenburg got the win, striking out nine in five innings. Filippo Baratta was 2 for 2 to lead Central, while Conor McCabe and Shawn Mowry each had an RBI.
Plainfield North 12, Bolingbrook 2: John Andretich (triple), winning pitcher Sam Finn (double, 2 RBIs) and Max Barriball (2 RBIs) each had two hits for the Tigers. Finn struck out eight and allowed two hits in three innings.
Joliet Catholic Academy 8, Benet Academy 7: AJ Perez broke a 7-7 tie in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single for the Hilltoppers. Lucas Simulick went 3 for 4, while Perez was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Providence Catholic 14, St. Patrick 7: Sammy Atkinson had four hits, including a pair of doubles, to lead the Celtics, while Declan Kane was 2 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs. Nate O’Donnell (double) had three hits and Enzo Infelise had two hits.
Minooka 11, Oswego 6: Brayden Zillis went 5 for 5 with two doubles and a home run to lead the Indians, while Isaac Goddard had four hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs. Brady Kozlowski homered, while Rhett Harris was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Morris 3, Sycamore 2: Morris recorded its 20th win of the season with the upset of the Class 3A No. 4-ranked Spartans. Mylie Hughes pitched a complete game, allowing six hits and one earned run while striking out eight. She also drove home Karson Dransfeldt with the winning run. Addy Hackett slugged a two-run homer as well.
Lincoln-Way Central 14, Sandburg 6: Kayla Doerre had three hits, including a grand slam, and four RBIs to lead the Knights. Olivia Rowell, Ellie McLaughlin, Lisabella Dimitrijevic and Jaimee Bolduc all had two hits to back winning pitcher Jalese Hays.
Lincoln-Way East 9, Lincoln-Way West 3: Mackenzie Bacha went 4 for 5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs to power the Griffins, while teammate Cassidy Jagielski had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Jess Szafoni and Audrey Bullock combined in the circle for the win. Kaylea Armstrong had two hits and two RBIs for the Warriors.
Lemont 9, Reavis 1: Mila Mardjetko allowed four hits and struck out 13 for Lemont. Claire Podrebarac led the offense by going 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Natalie Pacyga was 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Ania Liptak went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Oswego East 12, Plainfield North 5: Kaleigh Milet had three hits, including a double, to lead the Tigers in the loss, while Taylor Franks, Brooklynn Griffith and Addison Conrad had two hits each.
Plainfield East 11, Joliet Central 0 (5 inn.): Meranda Abante was 3 for 3 to lead the offense for the Bengals, while Kaleigh Cawthon had two RBIs. Winning pitcher Maya Patel fired a one-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Plainfield Central 12, Romoville 0 (5 inn.): Emma Sommereld had two hits and four RBIs to lead the Wildcats, while Ava Zitello had two hits and two RBIs. Jamie Crawford threw a one-hitter with five strikeouts.
Pontiac 4, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: Nina Siano was 2 for 4 for the Panthers in the loss.
GIRLS SOCCER
Providence Catholic 1, Wheaton Academy 1: The Celtics got a goal from Maggie Wolniakowski and remained unbeaten at 19-0-2.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Hinsdale Central 25-25, Lockport 22-22: The Porters (14-17) were led by Adam Gieser with 11 kills and 10 digs and Ryan Dziadkowiec with 12 assists.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Southwest Suburban Conference meet: Lincoln-Way East finished second with 115 points, trailing Homewood-Flossmoor’s total of 164. Lincoln-Way West (90.5) finished third, Lincoln-Way Central (50) was fourth and Lockport (19) was eighth.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Lincoln-Way West Sectional: Lincoln-Way Central beat Stagg 15-2, Lincoln-Way East beat Homewood-Flossmoor 12-2, Lincoln-Way West beat Bradley-Bourbonnais 11-4 and Bremen beat Andrew 11-1. Friday’s semifinals will feature Lincoln-Way Central against Bremen and Lincoln-Way East against Lincoln-Way West.