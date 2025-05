Sign up for the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Adult Fishing Derby on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Will County Forest Preserve District is holding an adult fishing derby from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 17, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook.

Participants will compete for prizes in this annual derby, with two morning sessions and giveaways for early registrants.

Bring your own gear. One container of nightcrawlers will be provided.

This event is $5 per person and intended for ages 16 and older. Registration is required. Some day-of spots may be available.