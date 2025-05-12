Will County Pets of the Week: May 12, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Eighteen-month-old Happy was adopted as a puppy from NAWS in 2023. She was recently returned to the rescue because of guarding toys with another dog. She spent her whole life with a family only to be returned to a noisy shelter. Happy was confused at first but is opening up and showing her goofy and loving personality. She’s sweet and gets along well with other dogs but should be the only pet in a home to avoid any potential issues. To meet Happy, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Two-year-old Driftwood was rescued from a local animal control where he was at risk of being placed on a euthanasia list. Because he tends to hide inside his kitty condo, Driftwood appears shy and reserved and doesn’t always catch the eye of potential adopters. But if someone pets him, he rolls around, enjoying the love and attention. In a home where he feels safe and comfortable, Driftwood will be an affectionate and fun addition. Driftwood is FIV positive, so he must be the only cat in a home or live with other FIV-positive cats. To meet Driftwood, email catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Mookie is a 10-year-old pit mix who needs a cozy retirement home and a slow introduction to new people. She likes to think she’s a lap dog. Mookie has arthritis in her back legs, and is on medication to help. She loves to sunbathe, nap, and she enjoys kiddie pools. Mookie needs a home without other pets. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Twelve-year-old Emily was abandoned in Shorewood and needs a new forever home. She is not a fan of the other cats so far but loves people. Her favorite activity is looking out the windows and being petted. She needs a comfortable retirement home and a family to spoil and cherish her. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Seven-month-old Patrice is gentle, independent and knows what she wants in life. She is shy and needs time to warm up to people. Patrice is very playful and gets along well with other dogs, making her an ideal companion for any dog owner. She will be a great addition to her new family once she adjusts to her new environment. She is up to date on all her shots and is microchipped. To meet Patrice, call Will County Animal Protection Services at 815-723-4723.