New construction equipment company opening in Rockdale

A sign announcing EquipmentShare at 132 Harris Drive in Rockdale, is seen on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Denise Unland)

EquipmentShare is opening a new center for its first Advanced Solutions branch in Illinois on May 14.

The EquipmentShare ribbon cutting will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 132 Harris Drive in Rockdale.

Speakers, lunch and guided tours of its new 21,000-square foot Rockdale facility are part of the event, according to a news release from the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

EquipmentShare provides “integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology,” according to the EquipmentShare website.

Along with its “cutting-edge rental equipment,” EquipmentShare offers a cloud-based operating system, which provides “contractors unmatched visibility into their machines—ensuring fleets are always ready, safe, and optimized,” according to the release.

This new facility “will serve as a hub for the region – supporting construction sites, major events, hospitals, municipalities, and emergency response efforts with high-demand rental gear like power solutions, pumps, HVAC systems, chillers and more,” according to the release.

To register, visit jolietchamber.chambermaster.com.

For more information about EquipmentShare, visit equipmentshare.com.