Jack-in-the-Box coming to Plainfield, New Lenox

A sign announcing "coming soon" for a new Jack in the Box restaurant at 2101 S. Route 59 in Plainfield, is seen on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Denise Unland)

Two new Jack in the Box restaurants will open in Will County this summer.

Jack in the Box at at 2101 S. Route 59 in Plainfield, will open in June, according to the Jack in the Box website.

A second Jack in the Box restaurant located at 672 E. Lincoln Hwy in New Lenox is scheduled to open in July, according to the website.

The Plainfield and the New Lenox locations will offer seating, drive-thru and service breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert, according to its website.

On April 23, Jack in the Box Inc. also announced its multi-faceted “JACK on Track” plan, “to improve longterm financial performance across its restaurant system, which includes closing approximately 80-120 restaurant closures between through Dec. 31.

Any remaining underperforming restaurants will close “thereafter based upon respective franchise agreement termination dates, according to the website.

To view a menu and for more information, visit jackinthebox.com.