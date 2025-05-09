Sign up open for Will County forest district’s Adult Fishing Derby

Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook will host the Will County adult fishing derby May 17. Compete for prizes in this annual derby, with two morning sessions and giveaways for early registrants. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its schedule of programs for the week of May 12. Online registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

These Books are Made for Walkin’ - 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 12, at Four Rivers Environmental Center in Channahon: This nature-themed book club allows participants to discuss a book per month while strolling the trails. This free club is intended for ages 14 and older. Register by May 11.

Nature Play Day After Hours—Spring Color Wheel - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 13, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Encourage creativity and exploration in kids aged three to five years during unstructured outdoor play during this free event. Register by May 11.

Where the Wildflowers Are - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 15, at Raccoon Grove Nature Preserve in Monee: Hike with a naturalist to explore spring wildflowers and hear the stories and lore behind them. This free event is intended for ages 10 and older. Register by May 13.

Adopt a Native Plant—Shade - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 16, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center: Learn about shade-loving native plants and adopt three to take home. These plants are ideal for those looking to transform shaded yards. Admission is $5 per person. Register by May 14.

Adult Fishing Derby - 7 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 17, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook: Compete for prizes in this annual derby, with two morning sessions and giveaways for early registrants. Bring your own gear. One container of nightcrawlers will be provided. This event is $5 per person and intended for ages 16 and older. Registration is required. Some day-of spots may be available.

Birds and Blooms - 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 17, at McKinley Woods in Channahon: Celebrate spring with a guided hike to spot warblers and wildflowers. This free event is intended for ages 10 and older. Register by May 16.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing - 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 17, at Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield: Witness herons, egrets and other birds during the protected nesting season. Staff and volunteers will assist and the viewing platforms. Saturday viewing programs will be offered through Aug. 9. This free event is intended for all ages. No pets or bikes allowed.

Forest Bathing - 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 17, at O’Hara Woods Preserve in Romeoville: Experience a guided mindfulness walk using the Japanese practice of forest bathing. This free event is intended for ages 16 and older. Register by May 15.