Shooter misses teen target, gunfire at two spots in Joliet

Two shootings were reported within eight hours on Thursday in Joliet, but officers found no one injured in either incident, police said.

Officers responded to the first shooting at 2:52 p.m. in the 1700 block of Black Road, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers received a report of a 14-year-old male who was the target of a shooting while walking in the area, English said.

However, the teen was not struck by gunfire, he said.

“It is believed that the gunfire came from the passenger seat of a passing vehicle that was eastbound on Black Road,” English said.

When officers searched the area, they discovered the shooting had damaged two vehicles and a garage door in the 1700 block of Black Road, English said.

Officers responded to the second shooting at 10:47 p.m. in the 700 block of Henry Street, English said.

When officers arrived, they found almost 20 spent shell casings in the street, he said.

Officers were not able to find any victims of the shooting nor any property that was damaged by gunfire, English said.