New Lenox Shop Local promotion going on through Sunday

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLBank Chicago) recently awarded Moody Blues Jean Boutique of New Lenox a $15,000.00 through its Community First Accelerate Grants for Small Business program. First Bank of Manhattan and New Lenox sponsored the grant. (Photo provided by First Bank of Manhattan and New Lenox)

The village of New Lenox and the New Lenox Chamber of Commerce are hosting “Bring on Spring: A Shop Local Promotion” at 21 locations through May 11.

Shopping promotions include special offers, items priced at 20% off and a variety of “Buy One, Get One” offers at select stories.

For a list of participating stores and deals, visit nlcc.chambermaster.com.