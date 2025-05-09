New Lenox Shop Local promotion going on through Sunday

The village of New Lenox and the New Lenox Chamber of Commerce are hosting “Bring on Spring: A Shop Local Promotion” at 21 locations through May 11.
Shopping promotions include special offers, items priced at 20% off and a variety of “Buy One, Get One” offers at select stories.
For a list of participating stores and deals, visit nlcc.chambermaster.com.
