Lincoln-Way West baseball beats Andrew: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Baseball
Lincoln-Way West 4, Andrew 1: Conor Essenburg struck out 12 in 5 2/3 innings of work for Lincoln-Way West.
Oswego East 8, Bolingbrook 5: Bolingbrook suffered their 12th loss in 13 games.
Dwight 14, Grant Park 0 (5 inn.): Tracer Brown (1 of 2, one run, three RBIs) led Dwight.
Marist 1, Joliet Catholic 0: Lucas Grant struck out 14 batters and only gave up one hit for Joliet Catholic, but a balk in the second inning led to the only run of the game.
Plainfield Central 13, Joliet Central 3 (6 inn.): Ryan Perry struck out 11 and only allowed one hit in 5 2/3 innings of work. Andrew Nixon had the only hit for the Steelmen.
Morris 6, Kaneland 1: Jack Wheeler went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Morris.
Lincoln-Way Central 3, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: Filippo Baratta went 2 for 3 with one RBI for Lincoln-Way Central.
Lincoln-Way East 11, Stagg 1: Charlie Cosich (3 for 5, two RBIs) and Casey Mikrut (2 for 3, two runs, two RBIs) led the way for Lincoln-Way East.
Lockport 9, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: Anthony Farina and Austin Winge combined to allow just four hits and no earned runs for Lockport.
Minooka 12, Plainfield North 2: Brayden Zilis hit a home run while Carter Lennington went 2 for 2 with five RBIs for Minooka. Plainfield North committed four errors on defense.
Wilmington 10, Peotone 0 (5 inn.): Lucas Rink struck out 12 batters while allowing just two hits on the mound with three runs at the plate.
Plainfield South 15, Plainfield East 5 (5 inn.): Cody Hogan went 3 for 4 with four RBIs for Plainfield South. Carlos David had two RBIs for Plainfield East.
Reed-Custer 3, Coal City 1 (10 inn.): Alex Bielfeldt’s two-run RBI single in the top of the 10th wound up inning the game for the Comets. Lance Cuddy went 3 for 5 for Coal City.
St. Laurence 16, Providence 5: Nate O’Donnell (2 for 3, two runs, RBI) led Providence, but St. Laurence scored six runs in the seventh to separate themselves.
Softball
Oswego East 22, Joliet Central 1 (4 inn.): Haydn Voss had two hits for Joliet Central.
Minooka 9, Joliet West 0: Addisonn Crumly went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for Minooka. Joliet West managed just two hits.
Gardner-South Wilmington 1, Lexington 0: Maddie Simms’ RBI single to score Bella Dinelli in the bottom of the seventh walked it off for GSW.
Andrew 4, Lincoln-Way West 3 (9 inn.): Reese Forsythe went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Lincoln-Way West, who were walked off in the bottom of the ninth.
Nazareth 5, Joliet Catholic 1: Molly Ryan went 2 for 4 with a run for JCA.
Ottawa 2, Morris 1: Halie Olson went 2 for 3 with a run for Morris.
Plainfield Central 10, Bolingbrook 2: Sophia Patterson went 2 for 5 with two RBIs for Plainfield Central. Karina Choi went 3 for 3 with two runs for Bolingbrook.
Plainfield South 3, Oswego 2: Gracie Semega went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, scoring the game-winning run on Kendal Pasquale’s double for Plainfield South.
Providence 10, Mother McAuley 0: Macie Robbins allowed just one hit with 12 strike outs while Ava Misch and Mia Sanfratello each hit home runs.
Coal City 10, Reed-Custer 4: Khloe Picard went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Coal City.
Plainfield North 5, Romeoville 4: Addison Conrad walked it off for Plainfield North with an RBI single.
Lincoln-Way East 10, Stagg 0 (5 inn.): Maddie Henry was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and a home run. Cassidy Jagielski also hit a homer.
Boys track and field
Coal City wins Black Diamond Classic: The Coalers finished with 148 points with Julian Micetich winning the 110 and 300 meter hurdles. Morris was third with 119.5 points, winning the 4x800 relay. Peotone was sixth with 75.68 points as Tyler Walker won the 800. Wilmington finished seventh with 30.33 and Providence was eighth with 21.
Plainfield North wins home tri: The Tigers finished with 82 points, winning every individual running event.
Plainfield Central wins Romeoville quad: The Wildcats won the event with 105 points, winning the 100, 800 and 1,600 runs and both hurdle events. Romeoville was second with 73 points as Xavier Santiago won the 200.
Girls track and field
Coal City wins Black Diamond Classic: The Coalers finished with 154 points as Madelyn Castle won the 110 meter hurdles, Evelyn Willis won the high jump and Ella Willis won both the long jump and the triple jump. Morris was second with 121 points, Wilmington was third at 91, Peotone was fifth with 64 and Providence had 55 to finish sixth.
Girls soccer
Kaneland 8, Morris 0: Morris suffered a lopsided loss.
Plainfield Central 4, Romeoville 0: Plainfield Central picked up a key late season win.
Carmel 8, Joliet Catholic 0: JCA suffered an East Suburban Catholic Conference loss.
Boys tennis
Pontiac 5, Coal City 0: The Coalers were unable to pick up a win on the day.
Boys volleyball
Bolingbrook 2, Hinsdale Central 0: The Raiders got the win 25-20, 25-14.
Boys lacrosse
Lincoln-Way 8, Marist 7: Matt Konow had three goals for Lincoln-Way.
York 13, Lockport 4: The Porters suffered a challenging home loss.