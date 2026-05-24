Norsk Museum opens 2026 season with Taste of Norway Breakfast, cultural day

The Norsk Museum near Norway dedicated to preserving Norwegian culture, will open at 8 a.m. June 6 for the summer season. Admission is free. Donations are accepted. (Photo provided)

The Norsk Museum opens its 2026 season Saturday, June 6, with the Taste of Norway Breakfast and a full day of cultural celebration rooted in the community’s founding two centuries ago.

In 1825, Cleng Peerson led the Sloopers — the first organized group of Norwegian immigrants to America — in search of religious freedom. After nine years in New York, Peerson guided them to the farmland of LaSalle County and established the community of Norway.

Morning Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A traditional Illinois-Norwegian breakfast will be served at the Norway Community Building, 3656 E. 2631st Rd., Sheridan, IL 60551 (off Route 71, across from the Norway Store).

The menu includes fried kumla, ham, chive-scrambled eggs, fruit cups, and fresh coffee.

Seating is limited to 150 guests per session.

Reservations are required for 8 a.m., 9 a.m., and 10 a.m. seatings. Call or text Dave Johnson at (815) 343-5070.

No tickets required. Donations support restoration of the historic Norway Temperance Hall.

Cultural Celebration: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Norsk Museum grounds will feature hands-on activities and demonstrations:

• Skagerrak Viking Ship on display

• Stavanger exhibit “A Dying Norway – In A Living America?” by Lars Idar Waage

• Photo review of the Norwegian American Bicentennial

• Bunad, Stave church, Nesse, and Norwegian jewelry exhibits by Mandi Beck

• Rosemaling demonstrations by Kathy “Kass” Mufich

• Hardanger embroidery by Linda Floyd

• Krumkake-making by Myrtle Duvick

• “How to Be a Viking” children’s craft activity

• Traditional Viking game Kubb

• Norwegian pastries from the Polar Star and Cleng Peerson lodges

The Norsk Museum is a volunteer-operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit that receives no tax funding and relies entirely on donations and event support.

After Opening Day, the museum is open Saturdays and Sundays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., June through October. Group tours and school field trips can be arranged by appointment.

“We’re excited to celebrate our heritage with the community and welcome stories, photos, artifacts, and new volunteers to help preserve our legacy,” museum organizers said.

Visit www.NorskMuseum.org for additional details.