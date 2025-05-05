Winning $2 million lottery ticket bought at Shorewood gas station

Lenny’s Gas N Wash, located at 1201 W. Jefferson Street in Shorewood, is seen on Monday, May 25, 2025. (Denise Unland)

A $2 million winning scratch-off ticket was sold at a Shorewood gas station.

The winner, identified only as a “Classic Car Collector,” bought the lucky $20 Mega Bucks ticket at Lenny’s Gas N Wash, located at 1201 W. Jefferson St. in Shorewood, according to a news release from the Illinois Lottery on Monday.

The Mega Bucks tickets launched on April 1, according to the release.

The winner may use the winnings to expand his classic car collection, according to the release.

Lenny’s Gas N Wash will receive a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount: $20,000, according to the release.

In December 2023, Lenny’s Gas N Wash sold a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket, according to the release.

So far in 2025, more than 20.8 million Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold with more than $548 million in prizes won, according to the release.

“The Illinois Lottery currently offers a range of Instant Ticket games priced from $1 to $50, available at approximately 7,000 retail locations across Illinois,” according to the release.

For more information, visit illinoislottery.com.