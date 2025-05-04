Joliet Christian women’s group to host fashion luncheon

The Joliet IL Christian Women’s Connection will host a “Fashion Fling” luncheon on May 21. (Denise M)

The Joliet IL Christian Women’s Connection will host a “Fashion Fling” luncheon May 21.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 40 Houbolt Road in Joliet.

Features will include a style show from Brianna Lynn’s Boutique in Morris and the “Mayhem to Miracles” testimony from author and speaker Delores Liesner.

The deadline for reservations is May 14.

For reservations and more information about the event, contact Barb at 815-439-2076 or mres.brutus56@gmail.com or Sonya at 815-727-1626.

For more information about the Joliet IL Christian Women’s Connection, visit stonecroft.org.