Defense requests special prosecutor in ex-Will County deputy’s child sexual assault case

Daniel Herod, 41, of Elwood, is facing sex crime charges following his arrest on March 27, 2025, by agents with Homeland Security Investigations. (Photo provided by Kankakee County Sheriff's Office)

A defense attorney claims a conflict of interest with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office means a special prosecutor should be assigned to the case of a former sheriff’s deputy charged with sex crimes against children.

A motion for a special prosecutor was filed by defense attorney Neil Patel in the case against Daniel Herod, 41, of Elwood.

Herod is a former Will County sheriff’s deputy charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and possession of child sex abuse images.

Patel’s motion argues the state’s attorney’s office has an “inherit duty” to represent employees of the sheriff’s office.

“A special prosecutor is necessary to remove the appearance of impropriety in the prosecution of the defendant,” Patel’s motion said.

The next court date is May 13 before Will County Judge Vincent Cornelius.