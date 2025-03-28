Will County sheriff’s correctional officer charged with criminal sexual assault

Will County Sheriff’s Office in Joliet on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

A correctional officer made his first court appearance on Friday morning following his arrest by federal agents and court records show he’s charged with criminal sexual assault.

Daniel Herod, 41, of Elwood, appeared in an orange jumpsuit in the courtroom of Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak for a hearing where the charges were not discussed.

Instead, Herod’s attorney with the Will County Public Defender’s Office and Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Brown agreed to set Herod’s next court hearing to April 3.

Court records on Friday morning show Herod has been charged with criminal sexual assault.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Kevin Hedemark was at Friday’s court hearing. He said Herod’s employment with the sheriff’s office is under administrative review.

“It’s a Homeland Security case. We don’t know the charges,” Hedemark said.

Herod has worked for the Will County Sheriff’s Office since May 2010 and his most recent assignment was as a deputy correctional officer at the Will County jail.

Elwood Police Chief Fred Hayes said his officers responded to the 900 block of Meadowbrook Road on Thursday, March 27, 2025 and discovered federal agents were at a residence. (Heidi Litchfield)

The events that led to Herod being taken into custody by Homeland Security began about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, when Elwood police officers were sent to the 900 block of Meadowbrook Road for a report of a caller who heard “some type of explosion,” said Elwood Police Chief Fred Hayes.

When officers arrived, they found “several dozen federal agents” from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at a Meadowbrook residence, Hayes said.

“The Homeland Security agents advised our officers they had executed a search warrant at the residence and that they had notified the Will County Sheriff’s Office,” Hayes said.