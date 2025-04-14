Will County correctional deputy fired following charge of predatory sexual assault of a child

A correctional deputy charged with predatory sexual assault of a child and possession of child sex abuse materials has been fired, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The termination of 41-year-old Daniel Herod’s employment with the sheriff’s office took place on April 11, said Kevin Hedemark, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Herod was arrested by federal agents on March 27 at his residence in Elwood.

He was then charged in Will County court with predatory sexual assault of a child and criminal sexual assault. He was later indicted on an additional charge of possession of child sex abuse materials.

The investigation was handled by Homeland Security Investigations, a law enforcement agency within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Herod is due back in court on May 2 for a possible court hearing to decide whether he should remain in jail during the pretrial stage of his case.