Lincoln-Way Central wins battle of behemoths over Lincoln-Way East

FRANKFORT – Lincoln-Way East and Lincoln-Way Central entered Tuesday’s softball showdown with one loss apiece.

The Griffins won their first 16 games of the year, while the Knights won their first 11. Three of the best hitters in Illinois – East’s Mackenzie Bacha, Madeline Henry and Cassidy Jagielski – were facing maybe the best pitcher in Illinois, Central’s Lisabella Dimitrijevic.

The large attendance was indicative of just how big a contest this was.

While two teams entered, only one could leave victorious. In the end, that team was the Knights.

Dimitrijevic showed why she’s Illinois’ reigning Gatorade Softball Player of the Year with a four-hit, 18-strikeout performance in the circle. She also hit a two-run homer in the fourth to aid Lincoln-Way Central’s 6-0 victory over Lincoln-Way East in a battle of behemoths.

Lincoln-Way Central (17-1) has been as dominant as anyone this spring. After winning its first 11 contests, Central suffered its first loss April 19, 6-3 against Franklin Central. With Tuesday’s win, the Knights have won six straight since then and are outscoring opponents 114-35.

“It’s always a good game when we play Lincoln-Way East,” Knights coach Jeff Tarala said. “The girls enjoy it, and they know a lot of those girls over there. We hit the ball well today, and Lisabella always sets the tone in the circle.

“We’re spoiled, because whenever Lisabella is in the circle you know you’re always going to be in games, and that helps our offense out. Still, we hit the ball well today, and I credit our girls for doing that.”

Dimitrijevic, a Florida State commit, entered the game with a 0.56 ERA on the season with 181 strikeouts and just seven earned runs allowed. She added to her strikeout total and, at the plate, her team-leading 21 RBIs.

“I know those hitters pretty well,” Dimitrijevic said. “I’ve pitched against them my whole life, so I have a good feel for what their strengths and weaknesses are. I just focus on trying to mix it up, not showing any patterns, and it all worked out.”

As for the home run, Dimitrijevic couldn’t help but laugh.

“I thought I popped out,” she said. “Thankfully, it went over the fence.”

Ellie McLaughlin (2 for 3, two runs), Kayla Doerre (two RBIs), Jaimee Bolduc (2 for 4) and Mia Degliomini (2 for 4, one run) all had standout days at the plate for the Knights.

Lincoln-Way East (17-2) had been just as dominant as the Knights entering Tuesday. A 5-3 loss to Andrew last week gave the Griffins their first blemish before they rebounded to knock off Beecher. They’d outscored teams 139-27 before the Lincoln-Way Central contest.

Jagielski (Notre Dame), Bacha (Louisville) and Henry (Penn State) are all committed to Power Four programs for a reason. They’ve been outstanding this season, but Tuesday, while Bacha finished 2 for 3, Jagielski and Henry each struck out three times.

“We need to move forward to make adjustments,” Lincoln-Way East coach Elizabeth Hyland said. “I feel like we didn’t make very good adjustments today at the plate. From here forward, we have to learn how to be reactive and adjust to stuff.”

Lincoln-Way East’s next contest will be at Bradley-Bourbonnais on Thursday. Lincoln-Way Central will host Lockport the same day.