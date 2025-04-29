Will County chosen for Illinois apprenticeship program for construction jobs

A construction worker flattens a section of Harwood Avenue between Cass Street and Sterling Avenue for repaving. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Joliet. The Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program is a nine-week program designed to strengthen the construction workforce pipeline. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

A new program by the state of Illinois to boost the construction workforce will be launched in Will County.

HIRE360 , an industry-led, workforce development nonprofit, is working in partnership with the Will County Executive Office to open the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program on Monday, May 5.

Funded and administered through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) , the nine-week program is designed to strengthen the construction workforce pipeline by preparing individuals for entry into registered union apprenticeship programs, according to a release announcing the program.

As part of the program, participants will complete structured training and receive industry-recognized credentials, including OSHA-10 and CPR.

Participants also will take part in site visits to registered apprenticeship programs and preparation for entry assessments, with a stipend for the duration of the training, according to the release.

Those who successfully complete the program will have the opportunity to obtain additional free certifications, according to the release.

“By combining classroom instruction, hands-on experience, and direct access to union apprenticeships, we’re not just preparing people for jobs, we’re setting them on a path to lifelong careers,” said Jay Rowell, executive director of HIRE360. “Through industry-recognized certifications, skill-building, and strong relationships with contractors and mentors, participants leave this program ready to succeed.”

Doc Gregory, president of Will & Grundy Counties Building Trades Council, said, “We’re proud to collaborate with HIRE360 to prepare individuals for union careers by equipping them with practical skills and valuable certifications.”

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said the “innovative partnership” will increase local access to training programs and will create “a pipeline to well-paying career opportunities for Will County residents.”

The goal of the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program is to create a talent pipeline of skilled and diverse candidates to fill new job opportunities created by the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital plan.

Since launching in 2021, the program has enrolled more than 2,000 individuals across Illinois, according to the state.

Approximately 80 percent of participants complete the program, and over half advance into registered apprenticeships.

The HIRE360 Illinois Works Will County Pre-Apprenticeship Program is accepting applications.

Eligible applicants must be Illinois residents, 18 years or older, with a high school diploma, GED, or HiSET, according to the release.