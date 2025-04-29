Lincoln-Way West falls to Bradley-Bourbonnais in baseball: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Baseball
Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Lincoln-Way West 2: Conor Essenburg struck out nine on the mound and hit a solo home run for Lincoln-Way West.
Herscher 16, Coal City 13: The Coalers scored six runs in the seventh to nearly complete the comeback, but came up short. Gavin Berger, Connor Henline and Lance Cuddy all hit home runs for Coal City.
Plainfield East 16, Joliet Central 6: Drew Janowiak (three hits), Jeremiah Schmidt (three RBIs) and Scott Nessinger (four RBIs) all hit home runs for Plainfield East. Michael Stokes had two RBIs for Joliet Central.
Joliet West 16, Plainfield South 5 (6 inn.): Sean Hogan (4 for 4, three RBIs), Quintin Guardia (3 for 4, two RBIs), Nate Consalvo (2 for 3, three RBIs) and Daniel Lukancic (2 for 3, three RBIs) led Joliet West. Cameron Kelliher went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and a home run for Plainfield South.
Lincoln-Way East 14, Homewood-Flossmoor 13 (8 inn.): Charlie Cosich’s solo homer in the top of the eighth ended up being the game winner. Tyler Hudik and Danny Mackey also had home runs for the Griffins.
Wilmington 11, Lisle 1 (5 inn.): Lucas Rink struck out nine batters while Declan Moran went 3 for 3 with two runs and four RBIs with a home run.
Lincoln-Way Central 7, Lockport 6: Shawn Mowry hit a home run with three RBIs and Peyton Ablin went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Lincoln-Way Central. Lockport was led by Jack Schiek, who hit a grand slam.
Joliet Catholic 10, Nazareth 0 (6 inn.): Lucas Grant struck out 15 while allowing just two hits and no walks. Zach Pomatto, Keegan Farnaus, and Ryan Yurisich each had two hits.
Bolingbrook 8, Oswego 7: DJ Berry, Pharrell Weekley and Thomas McDermott all hit home runs for Bolingbrook.
Plainfield Central 4, Romeoville 3: Jeffrey Maliska struck out eight batters for Plainfield Central while Johnny Lee had the same number for Romeoville.
Reed-Custer 12, Peotone 1 (5 inn.): Landen Robinson had three hits and two RBIs for the Comets.
Morris 15, Rochelle 1 (5 inn.): Jack Wheeler went 2 for 3 with five RBIs and two home runs.
Dwight 7, Seneca 0: Luke Gallet struck out 10 while only allowing two hits and Joey Starks went 3 for 4 with two runs for Dwight.
Providence 12, DePaul Prep 2 (6 inn.): Enzo Infelise (3 for 4, two runs) and Blake Jenner (2 for 4, three RBIs) had standout days for the Celtics.
Softball
Plainfield East 13, Bolingbrook 2 (6 inn.): Kaleigh Cawthon hit a three-run homer to lead Plainfield East. Bolingbrook only managed one hit.
Coal City 22, Herscher 15: It was 11-10 Coal City entering the seventh with Coal City scoring 11 and Herscher scoring five in the final frame. Addison Hodgen went 4 for 5 with five RBIs and a home run. The game totaled 31 hits and nine errors.
Lincoln-Way East 6, Beecher 0: Cassidy Jagielski went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Maddie Henry hit a home run and Mackenzie Balta struck out eight batters while allowing four hits.
Wilmington 20, Lisle 0 (4 inn.): Molly Southall hit a grand slam while Keeley Walsh, Taylor Stefancic, Taryn Gilbert and Madisyn Rossow each had three RBIs.
Joliet Catholic 4, Marian Catholic 2: Addie Fanter and Addy Rizzatto each hit home runs while Nina Sebahar struck out nine for JCA.
Minooka 13, Romeoville 0 (5 inn.): Olivia Boyd (3 for 3, two RBIs, three runs), Addie Stehlik (three RBIs) and Marina Hristov (12 Ks, two hits allowed) led Minooka. Romeoville managed just two hits.
Sycamore 9, Morris 5: Karson Dransfeldt, Halie Olson and Alyssa Jepson all had three hits for Morris.
Oswego 20, Joliet Central 1 (4 inn.): The Steelmen managed just two hits on the day.
Oswego East 8, Plainfield South 3: Ava Forsberg and Sydney Unyi each hit home runs for Plainfield South.
Plainfield North 7, Joliet West 0: Taylor Franks (2 for 4, three RBIs) and Addison Conrad (4 for 4) led Plainfield North. Joliet West had just three hits.
Peotone 3, Reed-Custer 0: Sophie Klawitter struck out 15 batters while allowing just three hits for Peotone.
Seneca 10-11, Dwight 0-0 (6 inn.): Tessa Krull struck out 12 in the first game while Hayden Pfeifer went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs. In Game 2, Pfeifer struck out 15 while Emma Mino went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs.
Plainfield Central 8, Yorkville 7: Maeve Carlton (2 for 4, HR, three RBIs) and Sophia Patterson (2 for 4, HR, two RBIs) led the way for Plainfield Central.
Boys track and field
Plainfield North wins Joliet West quad: The Tigers scored 76.5 while Joliet West finished second with 72. Plainfield South finished third with 53.5 and Romeoville was fourth with 42. Plainfield North won six events, Joliet West won five, as did Romeoville. Plainview South’s Logan Capalbo won the 3,200 with a time of 11:05.58.
Girls track and field
Romeoville dominates Oswego East quad: The Spartans scored 91 points to take first while Joliet Central finished third with 39 points. The Spartans had first place finishers in eight events while the Steelmen’s Georgianna Majerus finished first in the shot put (10.44m) and discus (25.36m).
Boys tennis
Coal City 3, Minooka 2: In singles, Martin Ramirez defeated Niko Martinez and Aidan Meister defeated Keaton Kapellas for Coal City. In doubles, Minooka’s Eli Chavez and Evan Lundeen beat Sam Sterba and Devon McVey while George Grey and Dale Larson bested Will Thompson and Dominick Chellino. Coal City’s Tanner Shain and Kaleb Reinart won over Wesley Evans and Maddox Lundeen.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way West 18, Riverside-Brookfield 1: The Warriors moved to 18-6 overall on the season.