A fire at the Ikea Distribution Center in Joliet is seen on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Photo provided by Rita McGann)

Joliet Fire Department crews are at the scene of a fire at the Ikea Distribution Center in Joliet.

A fire broke out Tuesday morning, according to the fire department.

Crews are currently on the scene with a fire on the roof of the IKEA warehouse 650 Emerald Drive in Joliet, the Joliet Firefighters Local 44 posted on its Facebook page.

