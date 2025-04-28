Will County Pets of the Week: April 28, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Pluto is a 1-year-old, lovable terrier. He loves to play but also settles down quickly when needed. He does amazingly well with other dogs and is shy and sweet around the kitties at the rescue. He loves to meet new people and will sometimes end up in a lap for some attention. To meet Pluto, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Rum Raisin is a 2-year-old tabby that’s friendly, curious, sassy and silly. He loves to play and is very confident. He greets visitors and seeks out peting and attention. Rum Raisin needs to be the only cat in the home. He was not friendly to another male cat in a previous home. To meet Rum Raisin, email catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Mary Puppins is an 8-pound rat terrier/Chihuahua mix puppy. She is sweet, playful, goofy and needs a patient and loving home. She can be shy at first and needs time to warm up. She’s made some dog friends and is excited to play with them at the shelter, but she’s afraid of cats. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by the Will County Humane Society)

Two-year-old Oscar came to the humane society from local animal control. He is quite shy at first but very sweet. Once he gets to know someone, he enjoys pets. He likes to watch birds out the window or observe other cats at the shelter. He is slowly being introduced to the other cats and is doing well. He needs a quiet home where he can relax. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by the Will County Humane Society)

Frodo is a playful, energetic and affectionate kitten and should ideally be adopted with one of his brothers. He loves adventure, cuddles and being the center of attention. To meet Frodo, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Puddles is playful and affectionate, loves cuddles and adventure, and is always ready for snuggles and fun. Puddles does well with other cats, kids and even dogs, making him the perfect addition to any family. To meet Puddles, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.