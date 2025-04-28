Three Plainfield North seniors among Edward Foundation scholarship recipients

Plainfield North High School seniors Cynthia Carlos, Huda Jaleel and Yunus Khan have been included among the 10 recipients of $2,000 scholarships from Endeavor Health Edward Hospital’s Edward Foundation. (Photo provided by Endeavor Health)

Three Plainfield North High School seniors have been included among the 10 recipients of $2,000 scholarships from Endeavor Health Edward Hospital’s Edward Foundation.

Those Plainfield North scholarship recipients are Cynthia Carlos, Huda Jaleel and Yunus Khan.

To be eligible for the scholarships, student volunteers must be high school seniors, have a minimum of 100 hours of volunteer service at Edward Hospital, maintain at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA, demonstrate leadership qualities through department contributions and attendance, and maintain excellence in conduct and attitude in representing Edward Hospital.