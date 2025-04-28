Longtime Joliet District 204 foundation president honored for service

Joliet Township High School District 204 Superintendent Dr. Karla Guseman presents the Superintendent's Medallion to 29-year president of the JTHS Foundation Mark Turk at the Salute to Service event on April 10, 2025. (Photo Provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

Joliet — Joliet Township High School District 204 hosted its annual Salute to Service Partnership Recognition event to recognize the hundreds of “individuals and organizations who contributed to the continued success of JTHS students in 2025.”

The event was held April 10 at the Renaissance Center in downtown Joliet and recognized community volunteers, educators, elected officials, donors, and local nonprofit leaders, according to District 204.

“At JTHS, we believe it truly takes a village,” Superintendent Dr. Karla Guseman said at the ceremony. “This year, we extended invitations to over 700 community partners – and we’re so grateful for the dedication and support that is provided to our students, schools, staff, and community through these partnerships that are truly invaluable. Thank you for being a part of our village. It is because of you that we can provide extraordinary opportunities for the young people of Joliet.”

Many JTHS students participated in the event with the Joliet West Jazz Band providing music and the JROTC students presenting the colors and performing the national anthem.

The biggest honor of the night was the presentation of the 2025 Superintendent’s Medallions, which this year went to president of the JTHS Foundation Mark Turk and to the Will County Center for Economic Development’s president and CEO Doug Pryor as well as to vice president of external affairs Kayla Sorensen, for their leadership of the CED’s Sumer Internship Program.

Joliet Township High School District 204 Superintendent Dr. Karla Guseman presents the Superintendent's Medallion to Will County Center for Economic Development Vice President of External Affairs Kayla Sorensen and President and CEO Doug Pryor at the Salute to Service event on April 10, 2025. (Photo Provided by Joliet )

Turk, a 1960 graduate of Joliet Central, was acknowledged for “nearly three decades of service, leadership, and philanthropy.”

Turk has served as the foundation president for 29 years, during which time he has organized countless fundraisers to provide scholarships, classroom grants, and new educational programs for students and teachers, according to District 204.

“Mark Turk embodies the very spirit of servant leadership,” Guseman said in a release from the district.

“His tireless dedication to our students and his vision for a better future through education have shaped the Foundation into a cornerstone of support for our schools. His work has directly impacted, and continues to impact, countless students and families across generations. Mark is not only a leader; he is a legacy-builder,” he said.

In addition to his work at the foundation, Turk also has volunteered with Joliet Noon Lions Club, Lightways Hospice and the Joliet Jewish Congregation.

The Will County CED Internship Program was created last year, and was recognized for its success providing paid internships to JTHS students.

According to District 204, the program has continued to grow in its second year, expanding to neighboring districts and connecting more than 140 students with opportunities with 25 local employers.

“Kayla and Doug’s leadership has bridged the gap between education and industry,” Guseman said. “Their program is a model of how we can truly impact the future of our students by providing real-world experience, mentorship, and access to careers right here in our community.”