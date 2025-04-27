JCA baseball sweeps Notre Dame: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

BASEBALL
Joliet Catholic 9-11, Notre Dame 0-1: In Game 1 of the East Suburban Catholic Conference doubleheader, Zach Pomatto was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Hilltoppers, while Keegan Farnaus had two hits and Johnny Curbis had two RBIs. Rocco Szambelan worked five shutout innings with 12 strikeouts.
In the second game, JCA pounded out 10 hits, led by Steve Martin, who was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Curbis added two RBIs, while Ian Campbell and Brady Tunkel combined for the win.
Lincoln-Way West 2, Oak Forest 1: Peyton Globke singled in the sixth inning to drive in the winning run for the Warriors. Anthony Vita allowed six hits and one run over seven innings, striking out four and walking two.
Romeoville 6, Conant 0: Jack Mulheron allowed just one hit over five innings, striking out seven, to lead the Spartans to the win. Jonny Lee, Karlos Otero (double) and Nolan Hidalgo all had two hits to lead the offense.
Dwight 8, Newark 2: Jake Wilkey went the distance for the Trojans, allowing no earned runs while striking out four. Tracer Brown sparked the offense with three hits, including a home run, while Luke Gallet, Joey Starks, and Evan Cox all added two hits.
Plainfield Central 3, Glenbard East 0: Cole Sisti fired a three-hit shutout with five strikeouts for the Wildcats, while Kyle Perry had two hits and JT Augustyniak doubled and scored.
Lemont 8, Plainfield North 2: Zane Schneider went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Lemont, while Brendan Henderson doubled twice for Plainfield North.
Providence 5, East Moline United 1: Enzo Infelise had two hits for the Celtics, while Eddie Olszta, Infelise, Nate O’Donnell and Michael Noonan all drove in a run. O’Donnell started on the mound, throwing three hitless innings with four strikeouts. He got relief help from Olszta, Infelise, Declan Kane and Shawn Krieps.
Neuqua Valley 2, Plainfield East 1: Mason Cachur went 2 for 4 to lead the Bengals at the plate. Carlos David was the hard-luck loser on the mound, allowing two unearned runs on six hits and five strikeouts in 6⅔ innings.
SOFTBALL
Joliet Catholic 7-17, St. Viator 2-2: Winning pitcher Nina Sebahar and Haylie Bernhard each had three hits to lead the Angels in the opener, while Addie Fanter (home run, 2 RBIs), Adelia Southcombe (2 RBIs), Leah Pena and Addy Rizzatto each had two hits. In Game 2, Rizzatto had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs, while Callan Kinsella (triple), Sebahar and Emma Mackey had two hits each and Fanter homered.
Neuqua Valley 12-6, Plainfield East 3-10: Aneesa Long was 2 for 3 for the Bengals in the opening-game loss. In the second game, Corrine Garmon hit a grand slam and finished with five RBIs. Winning pitcher Avery Welsh added a two-run single.
Plainfield Central 3, West Aurora 1: Kaylynn Howe allowed just two hits in the complete-game win for the Wildcats, striking out nine and walking one. Maeve Carlton was 2 for 4, including a two-run homer, while Melody Mojica also had two hits.
Fenwick 7, Providence 4: Olivia Vittori had a double and two RBIs to lead the Celtics in the loss, while Angelina Cole, Bella Olszta and Macie Robbins all had a hit.
Seneca 4, Princeton 0: Tessa Krull threw a three-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts and two walks for the Irish, while Lexie Buis slugged a three-run homer and Graysen Provance and Emma Mino each had two hits.
Seneca 15, Fieldcrest 0 (4 inn.): Lexi Buis was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead Seneca, while winning pitcher Hayden Pfeifer had two hits, including a double and a triple. Pfeifer threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Winston Brown Meet of Champions: At Edwardsville, Plainfield North finished tied with Cahokia for second place in the 25-team event with 58 points, trailing champion Edwardsville’s total of 107.5
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Sue Pariseau Invitational: At Glenbard West, Lincoln-Way East won the title in the 15-team event with 93 points, topping runner-up New Trier’s total of 75.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Richard Griesheim Invitational: At Downers Grove South, Bolingbrook went 3-2 in the tournament. Trevor Wardlow had 41 kills and 19 digs, Edison Ah-Yo had 35 kills, Tavares Campbell had 17 kills and three blocks, and Nahya Scott had 73 digs and 16 assists. Scott was named to the All-Tournament team.
Brother Rice Smack Attack: Lincoln-Way Central finished sixth in the Gold Bracket, going 3-2 in the tournament. Aiden Schindler had 16 kills, nine aces and four blocks, Dylan Brannigan had 34 kills, two aces and a block, and Logan Baechtold had 11 kills.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lincoln-Way West 3, Lemont 2: Katelyn Mrozowski led the way for the Warriors (6-5) with two goals and and assist. Reagan White added a goal and an assist, while Kiersten White had an assist.
BOYS WATER POLO
Lincoln-Way West Warrior Invitational: The Warriors placed 2nd in the event, beating Warren 18-4 and McHenry 14-5 before losing to Fremd 11-6.