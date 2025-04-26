Lincoln-Way District 210 Foundation offers VIP graduation experience raffle

The Lincoln-Way High School District 210 Foundation is holding a raffle for VIP graduation tickets. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The Lincoln-Way High School District 210 Foundation is holding a raffle for a VIP graduation experience for families of graduating seniors.

Families can win six premium seats and preferred parking for their student’s upcoming graduation ceremony.

Raffle tickets are available at $25 for one, $50 for three and $100 for eight. All proceeds from the raffle will directly support programs, scholarships and resources for District 210 students.

Tickets can be bought online through Wednesday. The winners will be announced Thursday. For more information, visit lw210foundation.org.