Joliet Junior College says Illinois’ free testing program already showing positive results

Karla Cervantes, a nursing student at Joliet Junior College, speaks on how access to free test prep resources is supporting her career goals during an event at the college celebrating the Prepare for Illinois’ Future program on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (Photo provided by Joliet Junior College)

State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel and Joliet Junior College President Dr. Clyne Namuo were joined by students, faculty, and local business leaders to officially launch the Prepare for Illinois’ Future program—an initiative providing free test preparation and professional skills training to thousands of Illinois college students.

The event, held Thursday at Joliet Junior College, spotlighted the “transformative impact of the new initiative” that offers state-funded access to professional licensure and career readiness courses and is hailed as the first of its kind in the United States, according to JJC.

“The Prepare for Illinois’ Future program is an amazing benefit and provides even more support for students exploring high demand career paths in healthcare, technology, education and beyond. It also opens the door for students who might not have had these opportunities otherwise, truly shaping their future career pathways. ” Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, said during the event.

The program gives students attending Illinois public universities and participating community colleges, including JJC, free access to more than 40 test prep courses in fields such as medicine, law, nursing, real estate, cybersecurity, accounting, and more.

Additionally, students can enroll in career skills courses, like project management and interview preparation—critical tools as they prepare to enter the workforce, according to JJC.

Since its rollout in late February, the program has already saved students more than $7 million in out-of-pocket costs—an early success that speakers said underscores the urgent need for sustained funding, according to JJC.

JJC President Dr. Clyne Namuo called the Prepare for Illinois’ Future “a game changer” at the college.

“Eliminating the cost barrier associated with test prep has made a tremendous difference for our students, who have already saved more than $30,000 in just one month,” Namuo said at the Thursday event.

Michael Mutterer, president of Silver Cross Hospital, speaks on how the Prepare for Illinois Future initiative supports a growing pipeline of career-ready students in professions facing critical shortages such as nursing during an event at the college on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (Photo provided by Joliet Junior College)

Health care leaders emphasized the program’s potential to bolster the state’s health care pipeline at a time when many hospitals face nursing and other staffing shortages.

“The Prepare for Illinois’ Future program is a forward-thinking initiative that is exactly what we need in Illinois right now. I know first hand the importance this initiative plays not only for the students but for the future local employers,” Michael Mutterer, president of Silver Cross Hospital and a JJC alumnus, said at the event.

“By removing financial barriers to essential exams, we are giving more students the opportunity to enter the health care field,” he said.

The event served as both a celebration of the program’s promise and a call to action to secure long-term funding so future students can benefit from this game-changing opportunity, according the JJC.