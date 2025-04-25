Minooka baseball and softball win by shutout: Thursday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Baseball
Minooka 5, Oswego East 0: At Minooka, Zane Caves went five innings striking out nine to lead the Indians to the SPC win. Brayden Zilis homered for Minooka (18-2, 7-1).
Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Coal City 2: At Coal City, the visiting Boilermakers scratched across a run in the top of the sixth to take the nonconference contest. Hayden Clark had a pair of RBIs for Coal City (15-5).
Clifton Central 4, Gardner-South Wilmington 2: At Gardner, the Panthers surrendered a two-run lead after the first inning and fell to the Comets in a River Valley Conference contest. Caden Christiansen had an RBI for GSW (4-9, 2-1).
Seneca 5, Dwight 4: At Seneca, Casey Klicker scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Irish to the win in the Tri-County Conference. Paxton Giertz, Jace Mitchell and Cam Shirley had RBIs for Seneca (7-12, 4-3). Luke Gallett homered as part of a two-hit day for Dwight (13-8, 4-4).
Joliet West 14, Joliet Central 0 (5 inn.): At Joliet, five in the first and five more in the third was more than enough for the Tigers in their Southwest Prairie Conference win over the Steelmen. Nick Consalvo and Sean Hogan had three RBIs each for West (7-12, 5-4).
Lemont 12, Shepard 1 (5 inn.): At Lemont, Grady Garofalo drove in four and Brett Tucker homered and drove in three as Lemont improved to 13-3-1 with the win in the South Suburban Red. Nick Reno struck out nine in four innings for Lemont.
Lincoln-Way West 4, Sandburg 1: At Orland Park, Lucas Acevedo went six solid innings allowing just three hits as the Warriors bounced back for the win. Nolan Ballantine drove in a pair of runs for West (13-4, 5-4 in the SouthWest Suburban).
Lockport 9, Stagg 3: At Palos Hills, Bryce Flood doubled twice as part of a three-hit day in the Porters SWSC win over the Chargers. Brendan Mecher had a two-RBI day for Lockport (11-5, 4-2).
Morris 14, Ottawa 3 (5 inn.): At Morris, the hosts put a stamp on a three-game sweep of the Pirates with a seven-run fifth inning to close out the series. Jack Wheeler clubbed a three-run home run and Bryce Lee drove in four runs for Morris (12-5, 5-0 in the Interstate Eight).
Plainfield Central 4, Plainfield East 1: At Plainfield, Alex Syska struck out four and drove in two to lead the Wildcats to the win in the SPC. Nathan Scates struck out four for PC (16-3, 6-2). Cody Ray had a double for East (4-15-1, 1-7).
Romeoville 6, Plainfield South 1: At Romeoville, the Spartans broke the game open with a four-run fifth inning to take the win in the SPC. Adam Skibinski and Karlos Otero drove in a pair of runs each for Romeoville (11-8, 4-4).
Wilmington 13, Sandwich 1 (5 inn.): At Sandwich, Cooper Holman allowed three hits and struck out 10 to lead the Wildcats to the win. Kyle Farrell homered and Declan Moran drove in four for Wilmington (12-7).
Yorkville 12, Bolingbrook 4: At Yorkville, a six-run first inning did in the Raiders in their contest with the Foxes. Thomas McDermott and Dannie Combs had RBIs for Bolingbrook (3-11-1).
Softball
Minooka 9, Bolingbrook 0: At Minooka, Emma Best struck out eight over five innings to lead the Indians to the win over the Raiders. Gracie Henderson and Jaelle Hamilton drove in two runs each for Minooka (11-7).
Gardner-South Wilmington 6, Clifton Central 0: At Clifton, Maddie Simms fanned 18 of the 22 batters she faced as the Panthers cruised to the win in the RVC. Nina Siano drove in two runs for GSW (11-7, 7-1).
Plainfield South 17, Joliet Central 0 (4 inn.): At Plainfield, Regina Glover allowed just one hit and struck out 10 to lead the Cougars in the SPC. Giana Zumdahl tripled and drove in three and Katie Alwood, Bella Pulido, Damaris Corral drove in a pair each for South (11-7, 4-1).
Andrew 5, Lincoln-Way East 3: At Tinley Park, Christa Contreras and Mackenzie Bacha had two hits each as the Griffins fell for the first time this season in the SWSC. Maddie Henry and Cassidy Jagielski had RBIs for East (16-1, 6-1).
Morris 10, Serena 0: At Serena, Cami Pfeifer had four hits and drove in three to lead Morris to the nonconference win. Halie Olson added a pair of RBI for Morris (14-4).
Plainfield East 3, Romeoville 0: At Romeoville, Jocelyn Cushard allowed just one base runner while striking out 10 to lead the Bengals to the win in the SPC. Ashley Pizak, Cushard and Marie Marcum had RBIs for East (11-6, 5-0).
Aurora Central Catholic 14, Providence Catholic 6: At Aurora, a 10-run outburst by the hosts did in the Celtics in the nonconference contest. Aleigh Hill had a pair of RBI and Mia Sanfratello had three hits including a triple for PC (11-5).
Shepard 3, Lemont 0 (10 inn.): At Lemont, the visiting Astros plated three in the top of the tenth to take the SSC Red contest. Caolina Painter had two hits for Lemont (13-5, 9-1).
Yorkville 13, Plainfield North 4: At, Plainfield, Sophia Feminis and Taylor Franks drove in a pair of runs each as the Tigers fell to the Foxes in the SPC. North dropped to 4-12 on the season.
Boys track and field
Hinsdale Central Red Devil Invite: At Hinsdale, Lincoln-Way East won the team title with 186 points. Winners from the Griffins included Benjamin Tishka in the 200, Kayden Smith in the 400, Brendan Hanrahan in the 3,200, Ethan Eichie in the 110 High Hurdles, Charlie Palmer in the 300 hurdles, Mason Halliman in the discus and Nathan Botanga in the high jump.
Terry Englund Relays: At Blue Island, Joliet West captured the team title with 104 points. Providence Catholic ran fifth and Romeoville seventh. James Kokuro Jr won the 400, and Lucas Houlihan won the 1,600 for West. Luke Leverett won the 100 meters for Providence.
Minooka Conference Clash: At Minooka, the host Indians placed fourth and Lockport fifth behind meet champion Naperville Central. Jaxson Waddell won the pole vault for Minooka and the Indians 4 x 800 relay team of Nico Cimino, Evan Wilson, Nate Schalk and Carter Wikoff were winners. Xavier Adeniyi placed second in the 100- and 200-meter dashes for Lockport.
Bob Fowler Throwers Invite: At Aurora, Jeremiah Ranceful placed sixth in the shot put with a toss of 50-2.25 and Nickolas Grigsby placed sixth in the discus for Plainfield South.
Girls track and field
Bill O’Donovan Eagle Classic: At Orland Park, Joliet West and Plainfield South tied for fourth with 49 points behind meet champion Sandburg. Mariah Crosby won the triple jump for the Tigers. Plainfield South won the 4 x 200 relay with Tamari Pernell, Jade Cooper, Natalie Trentz, and Payton Smith making up the winning relay.
Girls soccer
Plainfield North 3, Plainfield Central 0: At Plainfield, Ilyanna Barriball scored twice as the Tigers picked up the win over the Wildcats. North improved to 11-2 overall and 3-0 in the SPC.
Minooka 2, Geneva 1: At Geneva, the Indians improved to 8-2-2 with the win in the Naperville Tournament.
Plainfield East 2, Romeoville 1: At Romeoville, East improved to 7-5-1 with the win in the SPC.
Lisle 6, Wilmington 1: At Wilmington, the Wildcats fell to the Lions in the Illinois Central Eight.
Herscher 2, Coal City 1: At Herscher, Anayi Mayorga scored for Coal City (8-4-1).
Lockport 4, Andrew 1: At Tinley Park, Ava Kozak scored twice to lead the Porters to the win in the SWSC. Gianna Cisneros, and Hayden Spodarek added single tallies for Lockport (10-3, 3-0)
Boys volleyball
Lincoln-Way East 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: At New Lenox, Matt Muehlnickel had 11 kills as the Griffins defeated the Knights 25-16, 25-22. Nick Klawitter added five kills for East (13-2, 2-0).
Bolingbrook 2, Plainfield North 1: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders stayed perfect in conference play with a 25-22, 19-25, 25-17 over the Tigers.
Oswego East 2, Romeoville 0: At Oswego, the Spartans fell to the Wolves, 25-11, 25-15.
Joliet West 2, Plainfield East 1: At Plainfield, the Tigers outlasted the Bengals in a wild three-gamer, 25-19, 23-25, 27-25.
Lockport 2, Stagg 1: At Lockport, Adam Gieser had 10 kills and 12 digs to lead the Porters to a 27-29, 25-23, 25-18 win over the Chargers in an SWSC match. Antonio Fiordirosa had 17 assists for Lockport (12-8, 1-0).
Oak Lawn 2, Lemont 0: At Oak Lawn, the Spartans defeated Lemont, 25-9, 25-22.
Plainfield South 2, Plainfield Central 0: At Plainfield, the Cougars took down the Wildcats, 26-24, 25-18 in a matchup in the SPC.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way West 18, Bradley-Bourbonnais 4: At Bourbonnais, the Warriors improved to 15-5 with the win over the Boilermakers.
Lockport 12, Sandburg 10: At Lockport, the Porters 6-16 overall and 3-4 in the SWSC with the win over the Eagles.
Girls water polo
Bradley-Bourbonnais 9, Lincoln-Way West 8: At Bourbonnais, Isabella Shenberger scored three times and Dana Dyshom Joey Roedl scored twice each as the Warriors fell in the SWSC.