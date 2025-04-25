Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson transferring out of state to Link Academy

Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson drives to the basket against Joliet West in January in Joliet. The Herald-News Player of the Year announced that he is transferring to prep school Link Academy. (Gary Middendorf)

Davion Thompson, one of the top recruiting prospects in the country in the Class of 2027, has announced that he will be leaving Bolingbrook for Link Academy in Branson Missouri.

Thompson made the announcement on Instagram and both he and Bolingbrook coach Rob Brost confirmed the transfer with the Herald-News.

Thompson, the Herald-News Player of the Year this past season, already holds offers from Michigan and Illinois. He’s received interest from other top programs including Tennessee and UConn as well.

He’s more than earned those offers the way he’s played the past two seasons. The 6-foot-3 guard this past season averaged 24 points and five rebounds a game. He shot 58% from 2-point range, 49% from 3-point range and 90% from the foul line.

Brost said he wished Thompson nothing but the best, calling him “a great kid with a great family.”

The move will be a significant loss for Bolingbrook, which also lost JT Pettigrew to graduation. Pettigrew will now be heading to Valparaiso. However, guards Trey Brost and Brady Pettigrew will return to give the Raiders plenty to work with. Bolingbrook also picked up a transfer in junior guard T.J. Williams, previously at Glenbard West.

Link Academy is one of the top basketball programs in the United States. The prep school regularly competes on the national circuit and have featured some of the top recruits over the past several years, including Boston Celtics forward Jordan Walsh, projected top 10 2025 draft pick Tre Johnson, and five-star recruit Chris Cenac Jr.